Mike Tyson will be using performance-enhancing drugs going into his fight with Roy Jones Jr, argues former UFC star Chael Sonnen.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Tyson made some startling admissions to UFC anti-doping official Jeff Novitzky.

Now, former fighter Sonnen has had his say on the podcast and what the comments may mean in regards to Tyson’s upcoming exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

“Mike Tyson begins confessing to cheating on drugs tests to Novitzky… it’s a very compelling interview but Mike shares with him that because of cocaine and marijuana use… he was using… a fake male prosthetic genitalia [in order to pass drugs tests]”.

You can see Sonnen’s whole video below.

The fake genitalia was filled with his wife’s urine, so it would show up clean following drug testing.

However, then Tyson became worried the sample would show he was pregnant – alerting authorities – so he started using his child’s urine instead.

“It’s very hard to come clean and in many ways, this was Tyson’s attempt to come clean,” said the former fighter. “Not only was Tyson using performance enhancers, he’s using performance enhancers right now. He will go into the Roy Jones fight on performance enhancers right now.”

Tyson claims to have used the technique to have avoided failing drug tests because of marijuana and cocaine. He does not admit to taking any performance-enhancing drugs, but Sonnen questions that claim.

Sonnen’s argument is that illegal street drugs actually posed more of a risk to Tyson’s career and life than PEDs.

He said: “So, you’re going to use the illegal over-dose land you in prison-type drug, but you won’t use the legal one that makes you [better at your sport]. You understand how insane that is?”

Whether or not you agree with Sonnen, it’s interesting that he believes Tyson could be using performance enhancers in the run up to the Jones fight.

Sonnen has himself come clean on failing drugs tests before. The substances he tested positive for were not actually PEDs but are known to be used for restarting testosterone production in the body following steroid use, which led to speculation in the press.

