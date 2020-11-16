It's almost a year since Jose Mourinho took charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

Having steered the north Londoners to sixth last season - they were 14th when he took over from Mauricio Pochettino - the Portuguese now looks in a strong position to improve upon that this term.

Spurs currently sit second in the Premier League table, with only Chelsea (20) scoring more goals than them (19).

So much for all that boring football, eh?

In truth, Mourinho still has areas to improve and the fact his side have kept just two league clean sheets is still a massive concern.

Yet the 57-year-old has slowly but surely been winning over a fanbase who were more than sceptical when the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss took charge.

During a particularly rough spell of five defeats from six games in all competitions last winter, there were even suggestions Mourinho might not last the season.

Talk of his premature departure has virtually been silenced. Or it had until Mido got involved, anyway.

The Egyptian, who graced White Hart Lane between 2005-2007, has suggested the Spurs manager would be the perfect candidate for the England job.

Mourinho for England?

Gareth Southgate's stock has fallen considerably in recent months, with the Three Lions beaten again in Brussels last night, succumbing to two first half goals against Belgium.

Among the big criticisms of the manager is his insistence on fielding such a defence-heavy line-up. There is rarely a need for three right-backs at once, Gareth.

And with under a year to go until the rescheduled Euros, questions are already being asked in some quarters over whether Southgate is the right man going forward.

"England need a proper manager," Mido wrote on Twitter.

"They are wasting their time with Southgate. It’s true he always says the right things in the media and probably that’s why he kept his job for so long but believe me he is stuttering every time things goes wrong at half time. Players feel his fear!

"My advice to the FA is go and get Mourinho as your head coach and appoint Southgate as the FA chairman. They are both perfect for the job. Get Southgate away from the players..as far as you can!!"

Now, while this attack might seem wholly unsolicited, Mido did play under Southgate at Middlesbrough - and his memories don't sound overly promising.

"I remember him at boro he was scared to death when we were fighting relegation, true it was his first job but these things never change!!" he added.

"If you are scared from losing a football match you will always be scared from losing a football match!!

"And players can always feel it!! England got some top talents in their side they need a manager with strong character someone who can get them to enjoy themselves and play with no fear.. I’m sorry but Southgate is not the man to do that!!"

Southgate has now lost as many games in the national job as Sven-Goran Eriksson (10), despite overseeing 19 fewer games.

With England seemingly at a crossroads, perhaps it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he weren't in charge next year - but it would be a huge shock if Mourinho, 12 years on from being linked with the job, was finally to take it.

News Now - Sport News