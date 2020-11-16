In a parallel universe the Premier League table might look altogether different as we gear up for matchday nine of the tumultuous and distinct 2020/21 season.

The absence of fans in stadia, the ever-changing, increasingly illogical and dumbfounding handball rule and VAR have all made a marked impression on results this season.

If any of those parameters were changed then there's no doubt the table would read differently, such is the nature of the fine margins on which football matches are so often decided.

But how would the table look if we altered a different variable altogether and decided to only count goals from English players?

In a world where a warped sense of patriotism from the Premier League's big cheeses dictated the parameters of the game, rendering goals from any non-English players as obsolete, there would be a major power shift away from the traditional Big Six.

An era of domination for the Manchester clubs, the north London giants, Chelsea and Liverpool would be ground to a dramatic halt, paving the way for a new-wave of elite outfits.

Using data acquired from Transfermarkt, GIVEMESPORT present the 2020/21 Premier League table in a newly imagined reality.

Take a look at the season rankings below...

20. Sheffield United (3 points)

It's been a miserable season for Sheffield United in real terms, and changing the parameters of the table cannot unroot them from bottom spot.

Billy Sharp's strike in the 1-1 draw with Fulham would have been enough to earn the Blades three points back in October, securing them their first and only win of the season so far.

A real win, however, continues to elude them.

19. Wolves (4 points)

Wolves tumble a total of ten places from 9th to 19th in the absence of goals from non-English players.

The strong Portuguese connection has been widely documented and touted as a key component of the club's success under Nuno Espirito Santo, and there place in the table here adds another layer of evidence to support that feeling.

18. Burnley (4 points)

Despite scoring just a single goal via an English national, Burnley manage to climb one place into 18th here.

Ashley Westwood's goal against Newcastle United, however, was in vain and the Clarets picked up all four of their points in 0-0 draws.

17. Liverpool (5 points)

What a fall from grace for the current Premier League champions.

One of only two sides in the entire division who have yet to register a single goal from an Englishman, the Reds' five points would all have been collected in 0-0 draws.

With the worst goal difference in the division (-10) it seems that English players have a tendency to ripple the net in games against Liverpool.

16. Brighton & Hove Albion (5 points)

Brighton find themselves sitting in exactly the same position, albeit with five points rather than six.

Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are the two goal scorers for Graham Potter's side.

15. West Bromwich Albion (6 points)

Boing Boing.

West Brom's English contingent send them clear of the relegation zone and up into 15th place with another three points in the bag.

Goals from Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant and Kyle Bartley do the business for Slaven Bilic's side.

14. Fulham (6 points)

Quite incredibly, Fulham climb as high as 14th despite scoring just a single goal via an English national so far this season.

With a grand total of six points in eight games, the Cottagers top the charts for number of draws accumulated.

13. Arsenal (7 points)

A points drop of five takes the Gunners down two places in the league, making them the second-lowest ranked of the established Big Six sides.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka are the providers of Arsenal's two English goals.

12. Man United (7 points)

Man United's strong English continent have managed to tally up four goals in total, with Marcus Rashford (2), Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all finding the net this season.

By this metric, however, the Red Devils have only won one of their opening seven fixtures.

11. Crystal Palace (10 points)

Crystal Palace drop three places from 8th having had nine of their twelve goals chalked off.

Strikes from Andros Townsend, Eberechi Eze and Scott Dann carry the Eagles to two wins and four draws.

10. West Ham (10 points)

West Ham lose a point but gain two places in the alternative table.

With Jarrod Bowen (3) and Michail Antonio (3) providing goals and flair in the final-third, and Aaron Cresswell capable of the spectacular from dead ball situations, the Hammers wouldn't need to be too worried about relegation in this alternate reality.

9. Spurs (11 points)

It's a touch surprising that Spurs drop down seven places given the presence of Harry Kane and their healthy contingent of English players.

While Kane's metamorphosis into a nine-and-a-half has been celebrated and cited as a reason for Spurs' climb into 2nd place in the table, his renewed emphasis on creativity would cost Jose Mourinho here.

The Lilywhites find themselves seven points off top here.

8. Leeds United (13 points)

Marcelo Bielsa's side climb seven places into 8th having claimed an extra three points within these parameters.

Patrick Bamford's unexpected free-scoring opening has given Leeds a solid foundation from which to build as they deal with the transition to top flight football, and his return of seven goals underpins their climb into the top half here.

Jack Harrison is the only other Englishman to find the net.

7. Man City (14 points)

Man City earn an extra two points and climb three places in this revised table.

Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have bagged two goals apiece, while Kyle Walker's belting long-range strike against Sheffield United rounds up the five goals the struggling giants have notched.

6. Chelsea (15 points)

Frank Lampard's organically-focussed revolution during his maiden campaign was a breath of fresh air for a club so synonymous with aggressive spending in the transfer market.

Chelsea's transfer ban helped to facilitate the rise of a handful of English players, including Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, and the foundations laid last season have continued into the new season despite the club's rampant spending spree.

In the revised table the Blues keep the same number of points but drop one place into sixth.

5. Newcastle United (16 points)

One of the biggest winners from English only goals, Newcastle climb from 13th to 5th mostly by virtue of Callum Wilson's prolific opening to the campaign.

A single Jacob Murphy strike provides enough of a supplement to give the Magpies an extra five points on their real total.

4. Everton (16 points)

Everton's success in this table boils down to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Filippo Inzaghi-inspired transformation.

The towering 23-year-old has notched eight of Everton's ten English goals, with Michael Keane supplying the other two from central defence.

In this fantasy world the Toffees remain in the top-four having fallen from top spot to seventh in reality.

3. Aston Villa (16 points)

In Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins Villa have one of the most exciting English trios in the division, so it's no surprise to see them rank so highly here.

A return of 15 goals, which is more than Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United and Spurs combined, makes them the league's top scorers.

2. Southampton (18 points)

Did someone say Danny Ings (5) with a sprinkling of James Ward Prowse (3) and Che Adams (3)?

Between the aforementioned trio, Southampton have scored eleven goals this season, and their collective contribution makes them the only unbeaten side in the division.

1. Leicester City (18 points)

What an esteemed honour for Brendan Rodgers: the current Premier League pacesetters also top the pile in the revised format.

In fact, Leicester City sit on the same number of points and boast the same +9 goal difference.

With Jamie Vardy, 33, still playing with the exuberance and tenacity of a player ten years younger, the Foxes have every chance of sustaining their early title charge this season.

Vardy's eight goals have been supplemented by two from Harvey Barnes and a strike a piece from James Maddison and James Justin.

