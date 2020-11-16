Braun Strowman has had an exciting year in WWE.

At WrestleMania 36, he won the Universal Championship against Goldberg, scooping the company's top prize for the first time in his career.

'The Monster' had long been backed to rise to the top of WWE's roster and he finally did that when he stepped in for the absent Roman Reigns back in April.

But securing the Universal title wasn't the only win Strowman has had this year.

Fans have noticed a real difference about his look - and it's not just the fact he's shaved his head!

Oh no, in fact, Braun has made a hugely impressive body transformation.

He's looking incredibly lean these days and is absolutely shredded compared to what he looked like when debuting in WWE five years ago. Check out some photos below:

That is one hell of an impressive transformation. Addressing it, Strowman wrote on Instagram:

"Wow is all I can say!!! A fan put these two photos together the one on the left is me when I debuted on the main roster the one on the right is me 5 years later.

"The craziest thing is there’s only a 30lb difference in the two. Life is yours to make what you want of it!!! I fall in love with the gym more and more every day.

"It’s been the one true constant in my life for almost two decades. I’ve enjoyed the ups and down the gains and losses and everything in between.

"A healthier you is a happier you. Set goals and crush them. And never forget IF YOU DONT GIVE UP ON YOURSELF THE WORLD won't GIVE UP ON YOU!!!!"

Absolutely brilliant. Well done, Braun.

News Now - Sport News