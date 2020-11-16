Tottenham latest news: Alasdair Gold reveals one man who 'adores' the club

Following the arrivals of Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius deep into the transfer window, Jose Mourinho described his attacking options as his best ever.

Some praise given the units he's coached across his storied career but, with those two making impacts already, perhaps there is a genuine case. Indeed, both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son have enjoyed excellent starts to the season too.

With Giovanni Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura also available, Spurs do not lack for firepower.

Interestingly, football.london's Alasdair Gold has spoken of another attacker at Tottenham and one who may be have been somewhat forgotten of late as a result of his knock.

Speaking on a Youtube Q&A, the journalist spoke of Erik Lamela's love for the club and how much he appreciates everything they have done for him during a fairly injury-prone seven years in North London.

'I do think you won't find a player out there who wants to win as much as for Tottenham Hotspur as Erik Lamela does,' said Gold from the 08:38 mark onwards in the video.

'He adores the club, loves it, appreciates what they've done for him through - you know - 13 months out with those hip problems'.

With Mourinho himself noted to be an individual obsessed with winning, it's easy to see why he'd like working with the former Roma man.

Using Transfermarkt's data, Lamela has missed 97 games through various ailments since his move to Spurs so it's fair to say he hasn't enjoyed the best luck on that front.

Despite that, his boss has praised his 'amazing spirit' in the past.

Indeed, his six goal contributions while working under Mourinho in 32 games is a record of registering either a goal or an assist in 18% of his games, a reasonably good record for a player in a supplementary role.

Indicative of the spirit Mourinho's reputation would suggest he has, Lamela could yet have an important role.

