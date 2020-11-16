Crystal Palace transfer news: Comparing Marcos Alonso and Jordan Amavi

As many Crystal Palace fans will be aware, this weekend saw them linked with two players to potentially replace Patrick van Aanholt this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the club are weighing up moves for both Marcos Alonso and Jordan Amavi should the Dutchman depart upon the expiration of his deal at the end of the season.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have compared the two targets basing their last full seasons against what van Aanholt did in 2019/20 given he's struggled with injury this time around.

Clearly, Alonso is a much bigger name considering his status as a Chelsea player and a Spanish international. A Premier League champion in 2017 and a player indicative of the wing-back role Antonio Conte brought back into fashion on these shores, he would come with some high-level experience.

Still, Amavi has seemingly come on leaps and bounds since his injury-ravaged stint with one of the worst Aston Villa teams in recent memory. A regular for one of the biggest teams in France and a Champions League outfit to boot, the Marseille man's career hit a different level when he left Villa Park.

To draw the fairest comparison, we're basing the statistics included in the graphic below off the 2018/19 campaign. Since, Alonso's importance to the Chelsea cause has waned considerably and, given neither player is yet 30 or has suffered major injuries, it doesn't seem likely too much has changed.

As the image above shows, the only area in which Alonso beat Amavi was in progressive runs per league game. Aside from that, the latter won more defensive duels, completed more crosses and made more successful attacking actions.

With Alonso rated £16.2m by Transfermarkt compared to Amavi at £9m, the latter does appear to be the better option when basing it off those statistics alone. Three years younger, he'd help drive down the average age of the squad too, something Palace are reportedly keen on.

Noted as having the oldest average in the Premier League, Palace have since moved to sign the likes of Nathan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze while also looking to extend Jairo Riedewald's contract in an attempt to rejuvenate.

Even last season, Amavi beat van Aanholt in each of the metrics included in the comparison above.

With that in mind, he looks to be the best option should the Eagles need to replace their left-back.

