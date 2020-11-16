Derby County: Wayne Rooney's chances of full-time manager role revealed

The weekend saw Derby County finally relieve Phillip Cocu of his duties as the club's manager.

Following an awful start to the campaign which sees the Rams languish at the foot of the Championship, plenty of names have been linked with the job ahead of their potential Middle Eastern takeover.

With Wayne Rooney in tow as the interim manager, the Mirror have revealed more on the club's search for a new boss.

According to their report, England's all-time record goalscorer is not in contention for the job on a full-time basis.

Indeed, those behind the scenes at the club are reportedly looking for a manager who has previous in clinching promotion from the second division, as well as an ability to develop young players.

The BBC recently claimed any appointment was unlikely before the takeover (reported to be completed in the next 48 hours) and that the search for a new boss had already begun.

Fellow first-team coach Liam Rosenior is understood to have the necessary badges though neither in-house option boasts the experience the Mirror have claimed the club want.

The likes of Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Eddie Howe and David Wagner are all out of work as things stand do fit the mould to some degree though it's not clear what kind of budget the new owners would have just yet.

Either way, the new boss has plenty to do in order to improve Derby's fortunes having lost seven of their eleven games, scoring just five goals all season.

