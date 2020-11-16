Floyd Mayweather is readying up to halt his retirement journey once again, as he plans an astonishing return to action in February of next year.

The 43-year-old plans to come out of retirement once more on February 28, to headline ‘Mega 2021’ in Tokyo, Japan.

This remarkable news follows up last week’s hints on Instagram, where he drummed up speculation of another fight, by saying: ”Tokyo, Japan, I will be back in 2021... Me and my team are going to do something big at the Tokyo Dome. Japan, I'm on my way.”

The 50-0 boxing icon officially announced the news on Monday as he called into a press conference. However, speculation is rife that he will compete in an MMA bout, due to the fact that ‘Mega 2021’ will be an MMA show.

It will be the first fighting venture in the Japanese capital since 2018 for ‘Money’ after he annihilated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa only two minutes into their exhibition encounter.

His last professional fight was in 2017 in a collision with Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, as he somewhat laboured to a 10th-round stoppage against the UFC’s most recognisable man.

After pocketing a jaw-dropping $275m (£200m) that night, he further outlined his ambitions of another boxing/UFC crossover event, became vocal in his desire for a rematch with McGregor or to fight against the now-retired former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, this time for an even bigger sum of $300m (£228m).

The legendary former multi-weight world champion has flirted with the proposition of fighting in MMA for some time, in particular, with UFC president Dana White, with whom Mayweather also claims to have “something big” planned for 2021.

The organisers of the blockbuster event have also made suggestions that other high-profile boxers could appear on the bill beside Mayweather, and with not many official details of his return laid out as of today, the most likely scenario is that this fight will be another exhibition.

