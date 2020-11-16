For the first time since its creation in 1956, there will be no Ballon d'Or award this year.

The pandemic's impact on the football calendar led France Football to take the unprecedented decision to axe the ceremony.

In 2019, Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe were recognised as the best players in the world.

Yet in 2020, that debate will not be settled with a trophy and football fans are having their own input into who should be recognised.

The duopoly of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo turned Ballon d'Or into a two-way battle for a decade. When Luka Modric finally ended their dominant spell, that in itself raised eyebrows.

There were countless others who might have been deemed worthy of a Golden Ball, but who simply couldn't break Ronaldo and Messi's spell. So when SPORF asked the question of who *feels* like a Ballon d'Or winner, there were no shortage of answers (and yes, we're going to assume shouts for Nicklas Bendtner or Andriy Voronin were tongue-in-cheek).

16. Steven Gerrard

Hmm... Gerrard was never the best in the world. That said, there are other requirements which are unofficially taken into account. The ex-England midfielder's role in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League final comeback did see him scoop third place.

15. Paul Gascoigne

At the beginning of the 1990s, Gazza was unmatched for natural talent. The English midfielder was one of the stars of Italia '90 but only came fourth in Ballon d'Or.

14. Mo Salah

Salah ripped up the Premier League in 2018. That was only enough to see him named sixth on the eventual Ballon d'Or list.

14. Paul Scholes

Scholes was never nominated for Ballon d'Or, but you can see why some fans feel he should have been. The Manchester United midfielder was one of the most technical players of his generation.

13. Francesco Totti

Totti's mantelpiece is unjustly bare, full stop. That's largely due to his loyalty to Roma, but even after winning the 2006 World Cup he was overlooked in favour of his Azzurri teammate Fabio Cannavaro.

12. Paolo Maldini

It's generally accepted that defenders have so much more to do. That's about the only explanation for Maldini only coming third in 1994 and 2003.

11. Xavi

In both 2011 and 2012, Xavi was nominated but despite being one of the greatest midfielders ever to grace Camp Nou, he never went home with the trophy.

10. Franck Ribery

Ribery didn't take it particularly well when he finished behind Ronaldo and Messi in 2013, but he definitely had a case as he lit up German football and helped Bayern to the treble.

9. Raul

One of La Liga's greatest goalscorers and a true Real Madrid legend. The closest he came was when he finished second to Michael Owen (yes kids, it was a different time) in 2001.

7. Wayne Rooney

For all his plaudits in English football, Rooney never finished higher than fifth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. That seems a little unjust for an incredibly gifted forward and Manchester United's record goalscorer.

6. Wesley Sneijder

Sneijder was at the height of his powers in 2010, shining for the Netherlands at the World Cup. Many felt he was a cert for the award, which was (once again) won by Messi.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Was Ibrahimovic ever the best player in the world? No. Yet the Swede has been there or thereabouts for so long that it's hard to believe that of the 11 times he's been nominated, he's never won it.

4. Virgil van Dijk

In terms of being robbed, Van Dijk has one of the best arguments. The Dutchman hardly put a foot wrong throughout 2019 and helped Liverpool to the Champions League.

3. Thierry Henry

An Invincible and one who possessed unrivalled panache. Henry was the Ballon d'Or runner-up in 2003 and came third in 2006. Had Arsenal won the Champions League that year, the Frenchman might have finished higher up the podium.

2. Andres Iniesta

The Barcelona built under Pep Guardiola were phenomenal from top to bottom and Iniesta still stood out. Were this not the era of Messi, we're confident the midfielder would have been recognised at least once.

1. Robert Lewandowski

The Polish international is just three off his 250th Bundesliga goal and if we're talking major honours, Lewandowski has won the lot, steering Bayern Munich to six successive titles.

