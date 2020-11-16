Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday not only secured him his seventh Formula 1 world title, but also drew him level with the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record.

The Brit has already beaten Schumacher’s record of 91 race victories this year, whilst he also has the most pole positions in the sport’s history.

There have been plenty of discussions, particularly in the last year, about who is the greatest out of the two drivers, with past and present drivers having their say.

In a comparison chart published today, Hamilton comes out marginally on top statistically, although Schumacher still has the edge in several areas.

Hamilton started his career at McLaren, before moving to Mercedes in 2013, whilst Schumacher’s career saw him drive for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes.

The Brit won a solitary world title at McLaren before winning six with the Silver Arrows, whilst the German took two successive championships at Benetton before his dominant spell with Ferrari.

The two are, of course, tied when it comes to world championships, whilst interestingly they were both the same age (35) when they captured their seventh title.

Hamilton is yet to agree terms on a new deal with Mercedes, which expires at the end of the 2020 season, however, many have tipped him to go on to secure an eighth title should he extend his stay in F1.

He has 268 career starts – 42 less than Schumacher – and has secured more pole positions, points finishes and podiums in that time.

The German legend comes out on top in terms of fastest laps, with 77 compared to Hamilton’s 53, whilst his seven successive wins, which he achieved in his dominant 2004 campaign, eclipses Hamilton’s personal record of five.

That same year also saw Schumacher take 13 wins, with Hamilton taking 11 in 2014, 2018 and 2019. Should he win all three remaining races this season, he would match the German’s record.

Schumacher has 19 successive podiums, having finished in the top three in every race during the 2002 season. Hamilton has 16, achieved during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The Mercedes driver took just five races to secure his first pole position back in his debut season in 2007, winning the sixth race of the season in Canada. Schumacher took 41 races to secure pole and 18 to take his first victory, although his early years in the Benetton team were dominated by Williams and McLaren.

Hamilton has already broken or matched several records this season, and it is easily imaginable to see him achieve several more should he agree to continue in Formula 1 beyond 2020.

