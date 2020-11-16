Eddie Hearn believes that Tyson Fury’s record is laughable compared to Anthony Joshua, as rumours that the two are set to fight each other continue to intensify.

Joshua is next in action against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, when he will defend his unified world heavyweight titles.

Fury, who currently holds the WBC, The Ring and lineal titles, was due to make a comeback against German fighter Agit Kabayel on December 5, but has since scrapped those proposals and now looks likely to return to the ring in 2021.

A trilogy fight between the Gypsy King and Deontay Wilder was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, although recent developments suggest that the bout is far from certain to take place. A mediation process is planned between both camps in the coming months to attempt to reach an agreement.

Victory for Joshua over Pulev could well see him in pole position to take on Fury next year, with any potential unification fight between the two already highly anticipated.

It would be a clash between boxing’s two top heavyweights, with Fury unbeaten in 31 bouts and Joshua having a loss to Andy Ruiz as the only blot on a copybook of 25 professional fights.

Hearn believes that when the two fighters are compared, Joshua has the superior record.

He explained to Sky Sports: “It makes me laugh when people look at AJ’s resume.

“Maybe I’m seeing something other people don’t? I mean Dillian Whyte, Dominic Breazeale, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Carlos Takam previously that I missed out, Andy Ruiz, Kubrat Pulev. These are consecutive fights.”

Referencing Fury’s record, he then added: “You don’t see Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Sefer Seferi. Who is the other geezer? I can’t even remember his name, the Italian bloke? And then Agit Kabayel.

“I mean it’s laughable when you compare the two resumes, but it’s in black and white for everyone to see.

“AJ has consistently proved that he will fight all-comers – mandatory challengers, unified champions, future hall of famers.

“Anybody, and now he’s doing it again, and that’s why when you talk about Usyk, he will fight Usyk no problems at all, but he wants to fight Tyson Fury.

“He wants to prove he’s the best heavyweight in the world and undisputed or not, we will do everything we can to make sure it is. Not one person can have any doubt after that fight, who the baddest man on the planet is.”

