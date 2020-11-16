Who are the most prolific goal scorers in Europe right now?

There are many different ways of twisting statistics to suit your agenda, but there's little to argue about with goals per minute ratios.

Football fans love to pit players against one another and use goals scored as a metric to quantity a player's true quality, and adding in the time it takes for players to find the back of the net can help to understand which attackers make the most of their time spent on the pitch.

With that said, and ahead of the return of club football this weekend, here at GIVEMESPORT we've cast our attention across Europe and looked at which players have found the net most consistently so far this season.

Looking purely at players who have played more than 90 minutes of league football this season, we've rounded up the 21 players with the best minutes-per-goal ratios across the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.

Take a look at our star-studded list below...

21. Leroy Sane (Goal every 83 minutes)

Leroy Sane has made an immediate impact since swapping Manchester City for Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

The gazelle-like winger has notched three times in five league appearances under Hansi Flick and given the Bavarian giants an insight into the type of devastating outlet he can offer.

20. Son Heung-min (Goal every 80 minutes)

One of only two Premier League entries on this list, Son Heung-min has Harry Kane to thank for his incredible record in front of goal this season.

If the South Korea international maintains this hot streak then Spurs may stand a chance of maintaining their early season title challenge.

19. Manu Vallejo (Goal every 79 minutes)

The Valencia winger has been used sporadically this season but his two goals against Levante on the opening day have helped him to sneak into this list.

With a Transfermarkt valuation of just £5.4m Vallejo is one of the least high profile players to score their way into the top 21.

18. Erling Haaland (Goal every 79 minutes)

Business as usual for Mr. Haaland this season.

It's six goals in six already this season and it would be no surprise if he breaches the 30-goal mark come the end of the campaign.

17. Ibrahima Niane (Goal every 79 minutes)

Ibrahima Niane, who is just 21 years old, started the season in fine form before a cruciate ligament injury ruled him out.

Another player to notch six in six, Niane will be sorely missed by Metz this season.

16. Ignatius Ganago (Goal every 76 minutes)

Another 21-year-old making a splash in the French top-flight.

With four goals and two assists in six games, Ganago was also on a hot streak before an ankle injury ruled him out.

15. Luis Suarez (Goal every 75 minutes)

Luis Suarez just never stops chomping at the bit.

Barcelona's decision to offload him to a La Liga rival for a relatively insignificant fee continues to look more and more foolish.

Rather predictably the Uruguayan has been in insatiable form in front of goal, notching five in six already this season.

14. Boulaye Dia (Goal every 75 minutes)

Another Ligue 1 entry is a player who Stades Reims would be in deep trouble without.

Boulaye Dia's return of eight in eight games has only managed to propel the club into 16th, with no other player scoring more than one thus far.

13. Felipe Caicedo (Goal every 73 minutes)

Remember Felipe Caicedo?

Perennially offside and occasionally clinical, the former Manchester City striker has scored three in five games for Lazio this season, including a dramatic last-minute equaliser against Juventus last time out.

12. Roberto Lopez (Goal every 72 minutes)

With two goals in 143 minutes of action this season, 20-year-old Roberto Lopez boasts the best minutes-per-goal ratio in La Liga after Eden Hazard, who has only played 59 minutes and is therefore omitted from the list.

11. Andrej Galabinov (Goal every 70 minutes)

Spezia's top goalscorer (3) celebrates his 32nd birthday today and gets a nod to his record in front of goal. Many happy returns, Andrej.

10. Niclas Fullkrug (Goal every 70 minutes)

Niclas Fullkrug's return of four in five games secures him 10th place here.

With a game against Bayern Munich looming this weekend, Werder Bremen will be banking on him to continue his rich vein of form.

9. Jamie Vardy (Goal every 70 minutes)

The 2nd and final Premier League entry is far from surprising.

Leicester City's clinical marksman continues to do what he does best and leaves plenty in his wake with eight goals in seven so far.

8. Sam Lammers (Goal every 68 minutes)

Atalanta signed Sam Lammers in the summer window but the striker has only been used sporadically by Gian Piero Gasperini so far.

The 23-year-old has managed to score twice in just 135 minutes of Serie A action though, enabling him to propel into the top ten.

7. Lucas Alario (Goal every 67 minutes)

Lucas Alario scored seven goals in 24 Bundesliga outings last season but he's already matched that tally in just six appearances this season.

The 28-year-old Argentina international's return is only bettered by a certain Robert Lewandowski.

6. Kylian Mbappe (Goal every 62 minutes)

The highest Ligue 1 entry on the list is absolutely no surprise.

Seven goals in six games have helped Paris Saint-Germain to consolidate their position as the most dominant club in France.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Goal every 56 minutes)

Ibrahimovic has dared to Zlatan and truly outdone himself by storming to the top of the Serie A goal scoring charts.

Eight goals in just five outings is a mind-boggling return for a 39 year old.

We'll have whatever he's drinking.

4. Luis Muriel (Goal every 54 minutes)

Luis Muriel has scored four goals in six outings for free-scoring Atalanta and continued his electric form from last season.

Edging just in front of Ibrahimovic, the Colombia international is in esteemed company.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Goal every 48 minutes)

You can bet Cristiano Ronaldo won't be happy to be beaten here but the fact he's on the podium at 35 years old is an incredible feat in itself.

Six in four for Serie A's indomitable machine.

2. Andrej Kramaric (Goal every 45 minutes)

Andrej Kramaric has been relentless ever since he left the King Power Stadium and his position in the ranking here attests to a level of prowess that never manifested during his time in England.

Six goals in just thee games for the Croatia international.

1. Robert Lewandowski (Goal every 41 minutes)

It is absolutely no surprise to see Robert Lewandowski at the top of the pile.

Seemingly sent from a far away galaxy to make light of a human-invented pastime, Lewandowski continues to reach into his goal scoring repertoire and score goals of every kind imaginable.

With a return of 11 goals in just seven games, the 32-year-old is threatening to reach unchartered territory even by his gargantuan standards.

