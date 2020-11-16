Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had countless problems with his midfield this season.

Whether it's a diamond of Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, or a rare cameo for Donny van de Beek, Manchester United don't seem to have settled.

That has led to renewed speculation that the Red Devils could dip into the transfer market again in the coming months.

Last month, The Mirror reported that United had sent scouts to watch highly-rated Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch.

According to Transfermarkt, the 18-year-old is valued at just £9.9 million. That relatively low price tag shouldn't deter top clubs, however, and indeed it seems United are facing competition.

Per Italian publication Tuttosport, Juventus are also monitoring a player described as a "new Pogba".

That's one way to earn a mixed reception in Manchester, but in Turin, it remains a compliment of the highest order.

Juventus competing for Gravenberch

Andrea Pirlo is looking to improve the Italian champions after four draws in their opening seven games of the domestic season left them fifth in Serie A going into the international break.

United may have Edwin van der Sar at Ajax, but boosting the Bianconeri's own pursuit is the fact Gravenberch is represented by Mino Raiola.

The super-agent also oversaw the deal that took Matthijs de Ligt from Amsterdam to the Allianz Stadium.

United's own relationship with Raiola is well-documented enough.

Wherever Gravenberch does end up, it's clear the central midfielder is a serious prospect, on the cusp of making his Netherlands debut after being named on the bench for the win over Bosnia.

He has also excelled in the Champions League, as well as the Eredivisie, where he has already chipped in with two assists.

News Now - Sport News