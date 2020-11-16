Riyad Mahrez is a wonderfully gifted footballer.

The Algerian winger has endured a tough start to the 2020/21 campaign with Manchester City, but everyone knows that he is still one of the world's very best.

Mahrez possesses one of the best first touches on the planet, has a sizeable catalogue of skill moves in his locker and is often deadly in front of goal.

When he combines those three attributes together, the 29-year-old forward is simply unplayable and that's what he was today for a brief period during Algeria's 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

Algeria stormed into a 2-0 lead during the African Cup of Nations qualifier, Andy Delort and Mahrez grabbing the goals in the space of four first-half minutes.

Delort's goal was nothing to write home about, but Mahrez's effort is going to be a contender for the 2020 Puskas award.

The Man City star controlled a cross-field pass in the most audacious way possible, displayed some of his trademark skills in the box and then calmly stroked the ball past the 'keeper with his weaker right foot.

Honestly, this is a thing of beauty.

Mahrez's goal vs Zimbabwe

That dummy in the box - just wow.

If Mahrez can replicate that form when he returns to City after this international break, Pep Guardiola's team are going to be a force to be reckoned with once again.

Mahrez's goal today was his 18th for Algeria in just 61 games. The former Leicester City man has also notched 31 assists during his international career.

There aren't many footballers in the world who can boast a record of 0.80 goal contributions per appearance for their country.

Mahrez was also a pivotal figure in Algeria's triumphant 2019 African Cup of Nations campaign.

The City star captained his team to victory, scoring three goals along the way - one of them coming in the 2-1 semi-final victory over Nigeria.

News Now - Sport News