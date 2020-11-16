Highlights Former footballers and teammates have weighed in on the debate between Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard.

There are a host of debates in football which will probably never be settled, but that doesn’t stop fans from constantly discussing them. These include Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele vs Diego Maradona, and who was the best player out of Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

All three were world-class midfielders at their peaks and will forever be adored by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea fans, respectively. Everybody has their own opinion about which of the three English midfielders was the best of the bunch.

But what do their former teammates and opponents think? As the age-old debate continues to grow in stature, we’ve decided to find as many examples as possible where footballers have attempted to settle the debate. But which player comes out on top? Read on to find out!

Cesc Fabregas - Steven Gerrard

Cesc Fabregas played against all three midfielders during his spell at Arsenal but the Spaniard named Gerrard as his toughest opponent.

"If I have to say one - and I really enjoyed playing against - I would say Steven Gerrard,” Fabregas told BBC's Match of the Day’s podcast. "He was physically the most difficult opponent to handle. He was the box-to-box player, he could be on his right or left, shooting from the outside of his boot. He was a machine."

Bruno Fernandes - Paul Scholes

Given Bruno Fernandes plays for Manchester United, it’s no real shock that the Portuguese midfielder rates the Ginger Prince as the best of the trio.

"I think Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world,” he told Sky Sports. “For England, a lot of people talk about Frank Lampard because he scored a lot of goals of course, one of the best in England too, you have Steven Gerrard too, but I think Scholes is the one who makes more difference than anyone else. And before everyone starts talking about this, I haven't seen every midfielder in England, ok?! But I think in the last generation, those three were the three best ones, and for me Scholes was best."

Michael Owen - Steven Gerrard

Michael Owen played alongside all three stars during his illustrious career. The former England striker would have Gerrard as the first name on his teamsheet ahead of Scholes and Lampard.

"Stevie's on a different level than anything I've seen or played with and as you've said, I'm not blowing smoke up my a***, I've played with some great Man United players, Liverpool players, Real Madrid, England,” he told Jamie Carragher’s The Greatest Game podcast. "Put it this way. If I'm saying tomorrow rewind the clock, you're going into battle now, you're playing in the Champions League final, who's your first pick? I'd have Steven Gerrard as my first pick out of anyone."

Toni Kroos - Paul Scholes

In December 2017, Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos answered the debate with a simple two-word tweet: “Paul Scholes”.

Kaka - Steven Gerrard

Like Scholes, Gerrard and Lampard, Kaka is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. The Brazilian revealed his preference for Liverpool legend Gerrard in an interview earlier this year.

"I like Gerrard," he told SPORTbible. "Because we had this challenge between ourselves in 2005 and 2007, I really admire him. Of course, Lampard was pretty amazing, Scholes the classic. But I'll have Gerrard."

Steven Gerrard - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Liverpool 710 186 157 82 7 LA Galaxy 39 5 15 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Thierry Henry - Paul Scholes

Arguably the greatest player of the Premier League era, Thierry Henry went head-to-head against all three midfielders on numerous occasions. In 2015, the Frenchman said on Monday Night Football that Scholes was the best.

"He was just ahead in his head," Henry commented. "He made Manchester United tick. Every time we were playing them we needed to find a way to stop him. It's true. I think Stevie G comes really close to him. But Paul Scholes would have to win."

Deco - Paul Scholes

Deco played alongside Lampard for Chelsea but the former Portugal international was a huge fan of Scholes.

"I played with and against so many fantastic players in midfield like Gerrard," he was quoted saying by Bleacher Report in 2016. "I had the opportunity to play with Lampard together at Chelsea. I think, because he was a different type of player to all other types of English midfielder, Paul Scholes was the best player that I saw playing for an English midfield and one of the best players in the world."

Kieron Dyer - Paul Scholes

Kieron Dyer trained and played with the three midfielders at international level, but one stood out above the rest in his eyes.

“The best player I ever played with is Paul Scholes,” Dyer told Soccer AM. “The [debate] has always been who’s better: Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. In my humble opinion, Scholes was the best. People who played with him and against him know that he was so special and unique. He could do everything except the tackle!”

Pep Guardiola - Paul Scholes

If anyone knows what they're talking about, it's the perennial winner Guardiola seeing as the Spaniard has boasted some of football's biggest stars in his roster during his respective stints at Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"All respect to Frank [Lampard], to Steven [Gerrard] but Paul Scholes is my favourite one," the 52-year-old claimed. "I love it. I think he had everything but the other two, come on, Frank and Steven Gerrard changed this... Paul Scholes is my favourite."

Bryan Robson - Steven Gerrard

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson was a very similar player to Gerrard, so that might be why he went for the Anfield hero over the other two.

"For me he [Gerrard] can do everything and that's the reason I'd say he was the best of the three if I had to split them ahead of Scholes and Lampard in that order," he told the Daily Mail in 2013. "They are all top professionals and each brought different attributes and strengths but Gerrard can tackle, defend, score goals, head it, make a telling precision pass, dictate the tempo and is a powerful runner. He has a bit more to his game."

Sergio Aguero - Frank Lampard

In a Twitter Q&A, the former Argentina and Manchester City forward looked to settle the debate and seemingly did it with one simple word: “Lampard”. The free-scoring midfielder was the only one from the trio that Aguero had the pleasure of going to war with, though he had played against Gerrard and Scholes during his spell in England’s topflight.

Teddy Sheringham - Steven Gerrard

While many Manchester United supporters thought Scholes would have another vote safely in the bag, the former Red Devils striker went for Liverpool icon Gerrard.

“I’m going to go for Steven Gerrard. I know he didn’t win the league as a Liverpool player, but I think he was probably the best single player of his era over a 20-year span,” Sheringham told the Professional Footballers’ Association. I know the Man United boys won’t be happy with that, but I just felt that he could do everything. He could run, he could tackle, he could score goals, he could head the ball, he could defend. He could do everything. You could put him in any position on the football pitch, and he would be the man.”

Gary Neville - Paul Scholes

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a fascinating debate on this very talking point on Monday Night Football several years ago. Neville argued that Scholes was the greatest footballer he ever played with, including Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, both Lampard and Gerrard.

The former Man Utd captain said: “They’re three completely different players but all I will say is that Paul Scholes is the best player I ever played with.”

Frank Lampard - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Chelsea 648 211 145 65 4 West Ham United 180 34 18 20 0 Manchester City 38 8 4 1 0 New York City 31 15 4 4 0 West Ham United U18 2 1 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Jamie Carragher - Steven Gerrard

Carragher, though, said he would put both Gerrard and Lampard ahead of Scholes.

“I’d go Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes. I put Stevie top because of his big-game influence - Istanbul, Cardiff, cup final. Lampard next for the same [reason]. I’d just put them slightly ahead of Scholes.”

Wilfried Zaha - Steven Gerrard

Scholes retired in the same summer that Wilfried Zaha joined Man Utd, which may explain why he opted for Gerrard.

"Me personally, I would say Gerrard," the winger told Sky Sports. "That's my opinion, just the way he plays, controls the game, technique, the way he strikes the ball. I remember training with England, and he hit the ball with such power, and no run-up. I'd have to run from the halfway line to smash that as hard as he's hit that".

Robbie Savage - Steven Gerrard

Robbie Savage made a nuisance of himself against all three midfielders, but he says Gerrard was a “nightmare” to face.

"I played against Scholes, Keane, Vieira, Makelele, Lampard - some of the best we've seen in the Premier League - but for me, Steven Gerrard stood out," the Welshman said in 2016. He could pass it 50, 60 yards and you couldn't get close to him. He could tackle you, take free-kicks, he could whip balls in, he could score goals - as a midfield player, he was a nightmare. For me, he goes down as the greatest ever Liverpool player."

Joe Cole - Steven Gerrard

Cole, a West Ham United and Chelsea cult hero, had the pleasure of playing alongside and against all three and so had a wealth of knowledge to rely on when making his decision - but it's his former Liverpool teammate he opted for.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand’s on his YouTube channel, FIVE, Cole said: “I’d say the most complete is Stevie because he could do everything. You have to put some context on the question. If I’m managing a mid-table team and I get to have any of those players at the age of 21, I’m taking Stevie… because you know that even when things are going wrong, he can drag you out."

Wayne Rooney - Paul Scholes

After Scholes announced his first retirement in 2011, Wayne Rooney told talkSPORT that his revered teammate was the best player he played with and against.

“He’s the best I’ve played with and against,” Rooney told the Keys and Gray show. “He’s only small but it’s so difficult to get the ball off him. Every United fan will miss him.”

Paul Scholes - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 716 155 81 148 9 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Mark Noble - Steven Gerrard

In a Twitter Q&A, West Ham hero Mark Noble said Gerrard was more complete than both Scholes and Lampard.

“Trust me when I say you only realise how good a player is when you play against them,” he said. “All 3 were top top players in their own right but all round player. Stevie G was the complete footballer.”

Total votes

Paul Scholes - 8 votes

Steven Gerrard - 10 votes

Frank Lampard - 1 vote

Debate finally settled?