Wolves transfer news: Juventus start to circle

Raul Jimenez recently revealed that some of Europe's major clubs were keen on a move for him during the transfer window, not long after Adama Traore was linked away.

Given Wolves' success, perhaps seeing some of your best players touted for major European moves is simply part of the territory. Indeed, considering their impressive showings in the Europa League, it's surely rather inevitable vultures would start to circle.

According to Tuttosport (via Calcio Mercato), that's exactly what's happening.

They claim another of the continent's heavyweights are keen on a Molineux star.

Months on from Diogo Jota's departure, Juventus are apparently monitoring Pedro Neto's situation in the Black Country.

Moving ahead of Jota towards the end of his career with Wolves, Neto's good form has seen him called into the national squad of late. Becoming the first ever player to represent the European champions born in the 2000s, he scored on his debut against Andorra.

Still, as good as Neto is, it's not clear as to why Juventus would want to sign him at the moment.

All while the club are shelling out an exorbitant wage on compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, they already have young players capable of playing out wide in the likes of Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernardeschi.

That's not to doubt his quality by any means. This season, no one in Wolves' squad has supplied more key passes (1.9, via WhoScored) per Premier League game than the 20-year-old but where he'd fit in should he make the switch to Turin isn't exactly obvious.



Neto has previously spoken about how 'easy' he finds playing under Nuno, who was praised by John Richards for development of the player.

Right now, the best place for Neto's progression does look to be exactly where he is.

