Tottenham team news: Matt Doherty to self-isolate after positive COVID test

Back in September as Tottenham battled in three competitions, Jose Mourinho fumed about the fixture congestion.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the games to pile up in a manner we've never seen before, the Portuguese predicted that Heung-min Son's injury would not be the last.

Once again, Mourinho has been proven right.

While not quite an injury so to speak, Matt Doherty has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland as confirmed by the FAI.

Now, the summer signing will have to self-isolate away from his teammates for both club and country, meaning the former Wolves player will miss the tie with Manchester City this weekend, as well as the visit of Ludogorets the following Thursday.

Perhaps if it was just the one game, it'd be easier to swallow.

However, with two games coming in such quick succession after an international break, only having Serge Aurier as a genuine option in that role will mean the Ivorian is leant on heavily.

Worryingly, Aurier only recently returned to training himself and now faces the prospect of a quick-fire league and European double days after playing for his country against Madagascar and potentially in the away leg too.

Journalists such as Miguel Delaney have criticised the more unnecessary aspects of the international break such as friendlies, and Ireland recently played England in a meaningless game at Wembley.

Mourinho took to Instagram to lament his fortune about the situation and it's not hard to see why.

