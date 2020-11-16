According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are one of the two best-placed clubs to sign AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu, alongside La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

The attacking midfielder was in fine form last season, finishing up with nine goals and seven assists in Serie A. However, his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, leading Mundo Deportivo to claim an exit could soon be on the cards.

They even suggest Calhanoglu could be sold in January to spare Milan the disappointment of losing a key player on a free transfer, with Juventus and Inter mentioned as potential mid-season suitors.

But does the 26-year-old represent a wise addition for the Red Devils, or should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer avoid a swoop for Calhanoglu during either of the next two transfer windows?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan provide their answers below to one simple question: should United swoop for Calhanoglu?

Jack Saville

"A move for Calhanoglu would be brainless from Ed Woodward. With Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek in the squad, Man United are well stocked with talent in offensive positions and the club should be prioritising other areas of the field.

"The signing of van de Beek has already created more problems than it has solved, and adding Calhanoglu to Solskjaer's breadth of options is likely to exacerbate some of the overarching issues that continue to plague the Red Devils.

"The AC Milan star will be an attractive option for the club as his contract ticks towards expiry in June 2021, but the financial incentive shouldn't cloud United's judgement when there are far bigger issues to prioritise."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely not.

"Manchester United have an assortment of midfielders to rival Pep Guardiola's final few years in Barcelona in sheer quantity alone. Obviously, the comparison ends there.

"Creativity simply isn't an issue for United right now with Fernandes leading by example centrally.

"Indeed, Rashford's game is developing all the time as he becomes far more adept at manipulating the ball in tight spaces when defenders swarm him, while summer signing van de Beek is yet to even get a sustained run in the side.

"There's also a certain Pogba who can provide magic from deep and, even if the Frenchman continues to struggle, Alex Telles' delivery from left-back will surely be a major upgrade on Luke Shaw's offensive output.

"With that in mind, shoehorning another creative player into the squad seems absolutely mad - so Ed Woodward will probably do it."

Christy Malyan

"While it may seem counter-intuitive to bring in another creative No.10 when United already have Fernandes pulling the strings to great effect, there is another side to that argument too - the Red Devils are too dependent on the Portugal international.

"Their 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal provided the perfect example; nobody could get Fernandes on the ball in dangerous areas, and therefore he failed to have any real impact on the game.

"Adding Calhanoglu to the mix essentially gives Fernandes someone to play off and stops the opposition from marking one single lynchpin out of the game - any space they surrender in surrounding United’s chief creator turns into room that Calhanoglu can exploit instead.

"I have my doubts over how special a talent Calhanoglu is. Last season’s return was solid but it’s amongst the best of his career for goal involvements, and set pieces contributed to that as well.

"Nonetheless, with his contract situation in mind, it could be worth a punt. Milan have their hands tied on this one and Transfermarkt value him at just £27m, which seems a modest price to pay for someone who could quickly become Fernandes’ partner in crime."

News Now - Sport News