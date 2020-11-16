Ronaldo, Neymar & Pogba: Which players have broken the transfer world record?
The current transfer world record stands at €222m.
That's the fee Paris Saint-Germain coughed up to sign Neymar from Barcelona back in the summer of 2017.
It's a price tag that still looks as extortionate as ever and it's one that likely won't be topped for quite some time.
So just how regularly has the transfer record been broken down the years? Well, since 1978, 17 different players have held the title of 'the world's most expensive footballer'.
Below, we've provided the names of those 17 men, the two teams they moved between and their price tag at the time.
Let's take a look at the timeline...
Data sourced from Transfermarkt.
The last 17 players to break the transfer world record
1978 | Paolo Rossi - €2.65m
Transfer: Juventus to Vicenza
1979 | Andy Gray - €3m
Transfer: Aston Villa to Wolves
1982 | Diego Maradona - €8m
Transfer: Boca Juniors to Barcelona
1988 | Lajos Detari - €8.7m
Transfer: Eintracht Frankfurt to Olympiakos
1990 | Roberto Baggio - €12.9m
Transfer: Fiorentina to Juventus
1992 | Gianluca Vialli - €16.5m
Transfer: Sampdoria to Juventus
1996 | Alan Shearer - €21m
Transfer: Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle
1997 | Ronaldo - €28m
Transfer: Barcelona to Inter Milan
1998 | Denilson - €31.5m
Transfer: Sao Paolo to Real Betis
1999 | Christian Vieri - €46.48m
Transfer: Lazio to Inter Milan
2000 | Hernan Crespo - €56.81m
Transfer: Parma to Lazio
2000 | Luis Figo - €60m
Transfer: Barcelona to Real Madrid
2001 | Zinedine Zidane - €77.5m
Transfer: Juventus to Real Madrid
2009 | Cristiano Ronaldo - €90m
Transfer: Manchester United to Real Madrid
2013 | Gareth Bale - €101m
Transfer: Tottenham to Real Madrid
2016 | Paul Pogba - €105m
Transfer: Juventus to Manchester United
2017 | Neymar - €222m
Transfer: Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain
Between 1996 and 2001, the transfer record was broken SEVEN times.
But once Real Madrid coughed up €77.5m to sign Zidane, the record wasn't surpassed for eight years - until Los Blancos decided to splash the cash on Ronaldo.
Eight years after the Portuguese's €90m move to Madrid, PSG saw fit to sign Neymar for more than double that fee.
So the list above begs another question; which player will be the next to break the transfer world record?
Right now, Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland are the only two who have a realistic chance of joining the exclusive club.
Although given the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, we can't see it happening anytime soon...
- Jack Grealish produces outrageous touch against Belgium
- Kasper Schmeichel appeared to be knocked out cold
- The best minutes-per-goal ratios in Europe's top five leagues