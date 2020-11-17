Trent Alexander-Arnold is firmly in the conversation to be labelled 'the best right-back in world football'.

The Liverpool star has been named in the PFA Team of the Year for the past two campaigns, finished 19th in the voting for the 2019 Ballon d'Or and was named PFA Young Player of the Year last season.

Alexander-Arnold also holds the record for most assists by a defender in a single Premier League season, delivering 13 during the Reds' title-winning 2019/20 campaign.

However, despite his long list of achievements at the age of just 22, there are still some who feel the England international has significant flaws.

The most prominent criticism repeated by rival fans is that Alexander-Arnold cannot defend and simply profits from Jurgen Klopp's unique playing system at Liverpool.

While it's true the young defender is allowed to operate as almost an unorthodox playmaker at times, he still has to do more than his fair share of defending.

When asked to do so, Alexander-Arnold nearly always performs the pragmatic task in a quality manner, as the below video highlights.

Imagine thinking all the Liverpool academy product can do is pass a football and take the odd free-kick....

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Defensive Prowess

One Liverpool fan replied to the video compilation: "Trent can't defend is the biggest myth in football."

Another added: "Notice how he defends on his feet, rather than his a*s."

The last comment is a tad rich, given that a few of the clips in the video show Alexander-Arnold resorting to a well-timed slide tackle.

However, there are also more-than enough instances where the Liverpool man chooses to stay on his feet rather than needlessly go to ground.

It's simple: Alexander-Arnold is a brilliant defender and it's time rival fans simply accept that as fact.

News Now - Sport News