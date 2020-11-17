England, Ronaldo's Portugal & Germany: Which Euro 2020 country has the most valuable squad?
England are one of the big favourites to win Euro 2020 next summer.
Gareth Southgate's side are currently ranked as the fourth best in the world by FIFA and have a plethora of talented players in every department.
The Three Lions are particularly spoilt for choice up front, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish all world-class options to pick from.
If Southgate can find a way to get the best out of his attackers, as well as keep his team solid at the back, England will take some stopping at Euro 2020.
Football may very well come home and if it doesn't, the manager really has no excuse. Why you ask? Because the Three Lions posses the most valuable set of players on the international scene.
Amazingly, England's squad is worth over £300m more than the nearest country and courtesy of Transfermarkt, we've provided the overall figure for all 24 nations qualified for Euro 2020 below.
Let's take a look...
The value of every country's squad for Euro 2020
24. Finland - £32.49m
23. North Macedonia - £56.84m
22. Hungary - £63.81m
21. Ukraine - £91.08m
20. Slovakia - £103.23m
19. Czech Republic - £110.39m
18. Wales - £131.02m
17. Russia - £141.66m
16. Switzerland - £157.82m
15. Sweden - £171.50m
14. Turkey - £180.36m
13. Scotland - £183.60m
12. Austria - £231.89m
11. Poland - £252.77m
10. Denmark - £263.12m
9. Croatia - £318.24m
8. Holland - £421.65m
7. Italy - £590.85m
6. Belgium - £615.87m
5. Germany - £663.75m
4. Portugal - £686.25m
3. Spain - £758.25m
2. France - £931.95m
1. England - £1.26bn
The Three Lions comfortably take top spot and they're the only side in the world - not just at Euro 2020 - to have a squad worth over £1bn.
Sterling (£115.20m), Kane (£108m), Sancho (£105.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£99m) and Rashford (£72m) are five of the most valuable players on the planet, so it should come as no real surprise.
But player valuations will count for nothing next summer and after the Three Lions' questionable performance in the 2-0 defeat against Belgium, success at Euro 2020 is still far from guaranteed.
- Ranking Southgate's England squad from worst to best
- The best minutes-per-goal ratios in Europe's top five leagues
- Jack Grealish produces outrageous touch against Belgium