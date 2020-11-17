England are one of the big favourites to win Euro 2020 next summer.

Gareth Southgate's side are currently ranked as the fourth best in the world by FIFA and have a plethora of talented players in every department.

The Three Lions are particularly spoilt for choice up front, with Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish all world-class options to pick from.

If Southgate can find a way to get the best out of his attackers, as well as keep his team solid at the back, England will take some stopping at Euro 2020.

Football may very well come home and if it doesn't, the manager really has no excuse. Why you ask? Because the Three Lions posses the most valuable set of players on the international scene.

Amazingly, England's squad is worth over £300m more than the nearest country and courtesy of Transfermarkt, we've provided the overall figure for all 24 nations qualified for Euro 2020 below.

Let's take a look...

The value of every country's squad for Euro 2020

24. Finland - £32.49m

23. North Macedonia - £56.84m

22. Hungary - £63.81m

21. Ukraine - £91.08m

20. Slovakia - £103.23m

19. Czech Republic - £110.39m

18. Wales - £131.02m

17. Russia - £141.66m

16. Switzerland - £157.82m

15. Sweden - £171.50m

14. Turkey - £180.36m

13. Scotland - £183.60m

12. Austria - £231.89m

11. Poland - £252.77m

10. Denmark - £263.12m

9. Croatia - £318.24m

8. Holland - £421.65m

7. Italy - £590.85m

6. Belgium - £615.87m

5. Germany - £663.75m

4. Portugal - £686.25m

3. Spain - £758.25m

2. France - £931.95m

1. England - £1.26bn

The Three Lions comfortably take top spot and they're the only side in the world - not just at Euro 2020 - to have a squad worth over £1bn.

Sterling (£115.20m), Kane (£108m), Sancho (£105.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£99m) and Rashford (£72m) are five of the most valuable players on the planet, so it should come as no real surprise.

But player valuations will count for nothing next summer and after the Three Lions' questionable performance in the 2-0 defeat against Belgium, success at Euro 2020 is still far from guaranteed.

