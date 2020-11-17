Monday Night Raw was historic.

The go-home show to this weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view featured a beefy main event involving Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

The latter put his WWE Championship on the line, as Drew attempted to win back the title he lost at Hell In A Cell.

After a truly incredible entrance that involved the Scot wearing a kilt and wielding an absolutely massive sword, the two put on a genuinely exceptional main event match.

They had a 25-minute hoss fight that involved McIntyre repeatedly avoiding the RKO and eventually smashing his opponent with a huge Claymore.

Orton went down and the Scot covered the former Evolution member for the three-count.

That’s right, the WWE Championship changed hands on an episode of Raw!

It marks the first time that such a title change has taken place on Raw since 2015, when Roman Reigns beat champion Sheamus, who was then a member of the League of Nations. How time flies.

McIntyre’s title win also sets up a genuinely mouthwatering main event for Survivor Series: Roman v Drew. That’s the biggest heel in the company versus the biggest babyface in the company.

Of course, it isn’t the first time that WWE has pulled a bait and switch before Survivor Series.

They have previously advertised Jinder Mahal v Brock Lesnar, when the former was WWE Champion and the latter was Universal Champion, but had AJ Styles beat the Modern Day Maharaja on the go-home SmackDown, setting up a brilliant match on the PPV.

A similar booking decision took place a year later, too, as Daniel Bryan turned heel by cheating to win the belt from AJ before Survivor Series, setting up his match with Brock, which turned into a classic.

Fingers crossed for a similar outcome this weekend, and Spear v Claymore seems a genuinely exceptional prospect on paper.

We can’t wait!

News Now - Sport News