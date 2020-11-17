Leeds transfers: Victor Orta confirms interest in 21-year-old

For the first time since they were promoted back to the Premier League, Leeds United are in a spot of bother.

The Whites started the campaign with a defeat but then bounced back by defeating Fulham, Sheffield United and drawing with Manchester City.

Marcelo Bielsa's men haven't had any trouble scoring but they've found life difficult keeping the ball out of the net.

In their last two games, they have lost by an aggregate scoreline for 8-2, being battered by Leicester and Crystal Palace.

Since Bielsa took charge of Leeds, he hasn't really had to deal with results like this so it'll be a test of their character and resolve.

Their opposition this week? Arsenal. The Gunners may have lost against Aston Villa but it doesn't look like things won't get any easier for the Yorkshire side.

Fortunately, Leeds have had the international break to reflect and get things back on track. Victor Orta also used it as an opportunity to speak to the media.

Their Director of Football is usually quite outspoken and he had the pleasure of being interviewed by Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness) over the weekend.

He revealed the finer details of how deals for the likes of Robin Koch and Rodrigo were completed, but also shared some interesting information on a player Leeds didn't sign - Florentino Luis.

The Whites were linked with the defensive midfielder throughout the summer but he eventually joined Ligue 1 side Monaco on loan from Benfica.

Orta said: "Yes, we liked him, but Benfica wanted to loan him out to get minutes. And in that position Kalvin Phillips plays, a reference and player of the Leeds academy. It was an operation from which no one would benefit."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

Any deal for Luis would have been particularly difficult to complete this summer. First and foremost, the player has a mighty release clause of £107m. Secondly, Leeds didn't need him at first glance.

As Orta makes clear, a temporary deal would have benefitted absolutely nobody in this situation.

However, we beg to differ - especially at the moment. Of course, no one could have seen the injury to Kalvin Phillips coming but there has been a real hole in the squad left over the last few weeks.

Phillips' absence has been so great that they've shipped eight goals in the two games he's missed.

Thus, Luis would have been useful, especially when you consider what he brings to a team. Last season the 21-year-old won six tackles per game in the Europa League and completed ten successful challenges in one Champions League outing.

He is the definition of a midfield force.

