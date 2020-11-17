Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion once again.

The Scotsman took on Randy Orton in a high-octane main event on Monday Night Raw, the go-home show to this weekend’s Survivor Series.

He routinely avoided the RKO throughout a genuinely exceptional match, and hit a brutal Claymore that left the former Evolution member down and out.

McIntyre then got over to make the cover and the referee made the three-count, leaving McIntyre as a two-time WWE Champion.

And there was one moment within the match that has amused a number of WWE fans.

BT Sport posted a tweet on Monday showing McIntyre hitting Orton with a neck-breaker, and then kipping up in a show of athletic prowess.

After getting back to his feet, the Scottish Psychopath screamed into the camera: “Oh yes sir, I can boogie, here we go.”

The Scot’s intensity, enthusiasm and general nature makes this all the funnier; this is a beefcake of a wrestler, a big guy capable of going toe-to-toe with the very best.

And yes, he can boogie.

He’ll soon be dancing with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series, with the WWE Champion set to go to war with the Universal Champion at the cross-brand pay-per-view.

We can’t wait to see the two engage in a brutal ballet!

