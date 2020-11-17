Anthony Joshua’s next opponent has come out all guns blazing in his latest interview.

Kubrat Pulev has made bold claims about his British opponent and is confident he can take victory on December 12.

Pulev, speaking to Marc Gatford via the Betway Insider blog, said:

“I have been watching his fights carefully. He has a good style and he is a good specimen, but he has not shown any mental toughness.

"This is something from within, in the blood of a man, and he does not have it.”

Seemingly Joshua’s 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz Jr has boosted Pulev’s self-belief.

The 39-year-old said: "I can tell the fans that I will expose AJ again and prove they have been idolising the wrong guy. I will expose him to the world for a second time.”

Not only does the world tile challenger believe he can beat the reigning champion, he says he’ll knock him out too.

“This is going to be a mind game and a chess game for as long as it lasts – a master chess game – but the only difference is the end is going to come like lightning.”

Pulev has been a perennial contender in the heavyweight division, with his only loss coming to Wladimir Klitschko – in another world title challenge – way back in 2014.

"I learnt many, many lessons against Klitschko. I had the wrong strategy; I didn't hold my distance and I made so many mistakes.

"It was almost like a comedy because I was unable to show what I was capable of doing to Klitschko. Let me tell you, that will not happen again.

"I was too green to be at world championship level. I wasn't ready, period. I could have gone 25 rounds physically, but I was too green to be on the big stage. But it was a learning experience and now I'm ready.

Since the fight against Klitschko, Pulev’s biggest wins have come over Dereck Chisora and Hughie Fury (Tyson Fury’s cousin). So he’s got a good track record against British fighters.

The Bulgarian is, of course, a huge outsider (currently 6/1 with Paddy Power, compared to 1/12 for a Joshua win). However the two men have similar records, Joshua has 23 wins and one loss, where Pulev has 28 wins and one loss.

Pulev is wholly convinced that his time has come. He’s been in-and-around the top of the heavyweight division for a long, long time now, without ever laying his hands on a belt. He argues that will change soon.

"Physically and mentally I feel the best I've felt in my life. I feel amazing and ready. He can try his best, but I can assure him one thing: he may have seen some very good opponents, but he hasn't seen anything like me in the ring ever before."

Original interview came via the Betway Insider blog, where you can find all the latest sporting insight and tips.

