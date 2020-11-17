The 24 teams for Euro 2020 have now been finalised.

Last Thursday, Scotland, Slovakia, Hungary and North Macedonia all booked their place at the tournament in their respective play-off games.

Iceland, Northern Ireland, Serbia and Georgia were the unlucky quartet to miss out on qualification, joining the likes of Norway, Greece, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo and more.

Given that only 24 teams will feature at Euro 2020 next summer, a number of high-profile players from the aforementioned nations - and other countries - will miss the tournament.

In fact, there are seven players based in Europe worth over €30m that will be absent from the competition.

Thanks to Transfermarkt, we've provided the 30 most valuable players to miss out on Euro 2020, with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland only in second place.

Let's take a look...

The 30 most valuable players to miss Euro 2020

30. Josip Ilicic | €15m

Country: Slovenia

Club: Atalanta

29. Berat Djimisti | €15m

Country: Albania

Club: Atalanta

28. Jamal Lewis | €15m

Country: Northern Ireland

Club: Newcastle

27. Nemanja Matic | €16m

Country: Serbia

Club: Manchester United

26. Luka Milivojevic | €16m

Country: Serbia

Club: Crystal Palace

25. Odysseas Vlachodimos | €16m

Country: Greece

Club: Benfica

24. Dusan Vlahovic | €16m

Country: Serbia

Club: Fiorentina

23. Vedat Muriqi | €17m

Country: Kosovo

Club: Lazio

22. Gylfi Sigurdsson | €18m

Country: Iceland

Club: Everton

21. Nikola Maksimovic | €18m

Country: Serbia

Club: Napoli

20. Sander Berge | €18m

Country: Norway

Club: Sheffield United

19. Henrikh Mkhitaryan | €20m

Country: Armenia

Club: AS Roma

18. Dusan Tadic | €20m

Country: Serbia

Club: Ajax

17. Stefan Savic | €20m

Country: Montenegro

Club: Atletico Madrid

16. Matt Doherty | €20m

Country: Ireland

Club: Tottenham

15. Nemanja Maksimovic | €20m

Country: Serbia

Club: Getafe

14. Alexander Sorloth | €20m

Country: Norway

Club: RB Leipzig

13. Aleksandar Mitrovic | €22m

Country: Serbia

Club: Fulham

12. Milot Rashica | €22m

Country: Kosovo

Club: Werder Bremen

11. Thomas Strakosha | €25m

Country: Albania

Club: Lazio

10. Luka Jovic | €25m

Country: Serbia

Club: Real Madrid

9. Marash Kumbulla | €25m

Country: Albania

Club: AS Roma

8. Nikola Milenkovic | €28m

Country: Serbia

Club: Fiorentina

7. Konstantinos Manolas | €32m

Country: Greece

Club: Napoli

6. Filip Kostic | €32m

Country: Serbia

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

5. Martin Odegaard | €45m

Country: Norway

Club: Real Madrid

4. Miralem Pjanic | €50m

Country: Bosnia & Herzegovina

Club: Barcelona

3. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | €65m

Country: Serbia

Club: Lazio

2. Erling Braut Haaland | €80m

Country: Norway

Club: Borussia Dortmund

1. Jan Oblak | €90m

Country: Slovenia

Club: Atletico Madrid

Oblak just pips Haaland to top spot, although Norway are the only nation to have two players in the top five.

It would've been great to see Haaland and Odegaard in action at Euro 2020, but it just wasn't meant to be. From a strictly footballing perspective, let's hope the nation qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

