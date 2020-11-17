Haaland, Oblak & Tadic: Who's the most valuable player to miss out on Euro 2020?
The 24 teams for Euro 2020 have now been finalised.
Last Thursday, Scotland, Slovakia, Hungary and North Macedonia all booked their place at the tournament in their respective play-off games.
Iceland, Northern Ireland, Serbia and Georgia were the unlucky quartet to miss out on qualification, joining the likes of Norway, Greece, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo and more.
Given that only 24 teams will feature at Euro 2020 next summer, a number of high-profile players from the aforementioned nations - and other countries - will miss the tournament.
In fact, there are seven players based in Europe worth over €30m that will be absent from the competition.
Thanks to Transfermarkt, we've provided the 30 most valuable players to miss out on Euro 2020, with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland only in second place.
Let's take a look...
The 30 most valuable players to miss Euro 2020
30. Josip Ilicic | €15m
Country: Slovenia
Club: Atalanta
29. Berat Djimisti | €15m
Country: Albania
Club: Atalanta
28. Jamal Lewis | €15m
Country: Northern Ireland
Club: Newcastle
27. Nemanja Matic | €16m
Country: Serbia
Club: Manchester United
26. Luka Milivojevic | €16m
Country: Serbia
Club: Crystal Palace
25. Odysseas Vlachodimos | €16m
Country: Greece
Club: Benfica
24. Dusan Vlahovic | €16m
Country: Serbia
Club: Fiorentina
23. Vedat Muriqi | €17m
Country: Kosovo
Club: Lazio
22. Gylfi Sigurdsson | €18m
Country: Iceland
Club: Everton
21. Nikola Maksimovic | €18m
Country: Serbia
Club: Napoli
20. Sander Berge | €18m
Country: Norway
Club: Sheffield United
19. Henrikh Mkhitaryan | €20m
Country: Armenia
Club: AS Roma
18. Dusan Tadic | €20m
Country: Serbia
Club: Ajax
17. Stefan Savic | €20m
Country: Montenegro
Club: Atletico Madrid
16. Matt Doherty | €20m
Country: Ireland
Club: Tottenham
15. Nemanja Maksimovic | €20m
Country: Serbia
Club: Getafe
14. Alexander Sorloth | €20m
Country: Norway
Club: RB Leipzig
13. Aleksandar Mitrovic | €22m
Country: Serbia
Club: Fulham
12. Milot Rashica | €22m
Country: Kosovo
Club: Werder Bremen
11. Thomas Strakosha | €25m
Country: Albania
Club: Lazio
10. Luka Jovic | €25m
Country: Serbia
Club: Real Madrid
9. Marash Kumbulla | €25m
Country: Albania
Club: AS Roma
8. Nikola Milenkovic | €28m
Country: Serbia
Club: Fiorentina
7. Konstantinos Manolas | €32m
Country: Greece
Club: Napoli
6. Filip Kostic | €32m
Country: Serbia
Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
5. Martin Odegaard | €45m
Country: Norway
Club: Real Madrid
4. Miralem Pjanic | €50m
Country: Bosnia & Herzegovina
Club: Barcelona
3. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | €65m
Country: Serbia
Club: Lazio
2. Erling Braut Haaland | €80m
Country: Norway
Club: Borussia Dortmund
1. Jan Oblak | €90m
Country: Slovenia
Club: Atletico Madrid
Oblak just pips Haaland to top spot, although Norway are the only nation to have two players in the top five.
It would've been great to see Haaland and Odegaard in action at Euro 2020, but it just wasn't meant to be. From a strictly footballing perspective, let's hope the nation qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
