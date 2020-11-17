Newcastle latest news: Big clubs in England talk to Toon player's agent

It took fourteen long years for Newcastle United to break their transfer record.

Indicative of the lack of spending under Mike Ashley, the £16m fee paid for Michael Owen stood between 2005 and 2019 when the Magpies shelled out £21m on Miguel Almiron in the last major deal of the Rafa Benitez era.

Still, it's not really worked out.

To reduce Almiron's game to simply goals and assists when his work-rate and versatility have been praised in the past seems somewhat simplistic but, for someone considered an attacker, nine goals and five assists don't make for great reading.

With that in mind, comments from his agent made to radio outlet Futgol 970 (via Roberto Rojas) are interesting.

Daniel Campos revealed reported interest from Atletico Madrid along with 'big teams in England for which they are inquiring about him and we talk.'

Citing Almiron's apparent desire to play in a more attacking team, Campos' transfer revelation must be considered by Newcastle if more than just an agent trying to drum up interest.

The 26-year-old may not be clinical in front of goal but has shown an ability to play in a number of positions and deal with the pace and power of the Premier League, so could provide an interesting option to a side more tactically advanced than Steve Bruce's.

For the Magpies, any offer must be considered.

Bruce himself spoke of how he was needing to get players off the wage bill in order to strengthen further and, with so many players out of contract in 2021, raising funds through sales could be one of few feasible ways to boost the coffers.

Dropped earlier in the season, the idea of an exit may not be so bad.

News Now - Sport News