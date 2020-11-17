Where on earth do we start with this England side?

Gareth Southgate's team have gone from World Cup semi-finalists and a team who brought back the love of international football to a nation now lacking identity again.

Just as we thought the Three Lions were a force once more, they have proved us wrong, enduring a poor Nations League campaign that contained an extraordinarily dismal 2-0 defeat to Belgium.

England lacked pace and attacking fluidity in that game and despite being named as one of the favourites for Euro 2020, it would be a surprise if they won it given their recent performances under Southgate.

There is no pattern or philosophy to their play and the current manager looks bereft of solutions.

The good thing Southgate has done, though, is to give new opportunities out. In recent months we've seen Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood, Harvey Barnes and Jude Bellingham awarded their first caps.

However, who are the uncapped players he still needs to consider before next summer? Well, we've put together a handy list.

Dwight McNeil

McNeil is criminally underrated and it's surely only a matter of time before he earns a move to a more illustrious Premier League club. Just 20 years old, the winger has a mean delivery and with a run of more consistent goals and assists, should be considered for the squad. Of course, England already have the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho on the wings, but if you want added creativity - McNeil is your man.

Rob Holding

This one feels unlikely but who knows? Holding looked out of his depth against Aston Villa just over a week ago but under Arteta, he has looked improved for the most part. If it wasn't for a long-term injury a few years ago then he may have already found himself in the squad. Holding is enjoying a good run in the side at present and if there are a few defensive injuries to Southgate's team, he should be considered.

Ben White

This man has been widely tipped to become an England regular in the years to come but Euro 2020 may come too soon for the Brighton defender. White stood out on loan at Leeds last season and has looked competent in the Premier League since returning to the Seagulls. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise and according to Southgate, is already on his radar.

Aaron Ramsdale

Considering Sheffield United haven't won all season, it feels a tad unrealistic to suggest Ramsdale will definitely get a chance. That being said, he is one of England's most promising young goalkeepers and has been capped 12 times at U21 level. His first senior Three Lions calling won't be too far away.

Brandon Williams

The Manchester United full-back earnt his first U21 cap this year and emerged as a valuable player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season. The challenge for Williams, however, will be overcoming Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the current United XI. England have a number of left-back options available to them but barring Saka, few are better for Williams' age.

Mason Holgate

England have a wealth of options at centre-back but they aren't exactly setting the world alight. The Three Lions have always had issues defending at major tournaments and that remains one of Southgate's biggest issues heading into Euro 2020. Thus, he needs to consider all his options before settling upon those who should make up his backline.

Holgate made 24 starts in the Premier League last season and is now under the stewardship of a genuine world-class manager in Carlo Ancelotti. Expect him to improve before next summer and stake his claim.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It's remarkable that Wan-Bissaka hasn't been given an England cap yet but if anyone on this list needs to be had a look at, it's the Man United right-back. Southgate is stacked for options in that part of the pitch with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier all fighting for the same spot. It'll be hard for the 22-year-old but he deserves some game time.

Ryan Sessegnon

Hear us out on this one. Southgate has already picked Bellingham this season at the age of 17 after his performances in the Bundesliga so why shouldn't Sessegnon get a look in? A supremely versatile player, the former Fulham man is now on loan at Hoffenheim in Germany and with a genuine run of matches, could move into contention.

He is an electric winger and we all know he has an eye for goal - he netted 16 goals in the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign.

Che Adams

With Harry Kane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin bang in form, it'll be hard to outmuscle them. However, if Adams keeps his run of form going this season, he could get a call-up. The 24-year-old striker scored only four times last season but already has three goals in eight matches this term. The striker is improving all the time and with Danny Ings currently out injured, he has a chance to stake his claim to Southgate as Southampton's main man.

Jarrod Bowen

If you think about the way England played against Belgium - devoid of pace and ingenuity out on the flanks, Bowen could become a genuine option. Of course, he needs to improve for West Ham first, but he is lethal in front of goal and has an eye for a pass. In 2019/20, the winger scored 19 goals and mustered seven assists.

Patrick Bamford

Currently ahead of Adams in the striking pecking order should be Leeds striker Bamford. The £9m-rated forward was criticised heavily in the Championship last season for his inability to hit the back of the net but he has silenced the doubters this term. Bamford has been electrifying in front of goal, bagging seven times in eight outings.

Ebere Eze

This one feels incredibly unlikely but Eze offers something that very few England players possess - the ability to beat a man and create something out of nothing.

The Crystal Palace winger was superb in the Championship last term, scoring 14 goals and successfully completing three dribbles per match for QPR.

He is a brilliant talent and offers an unpredictable nature in the final third that would be very useful to Southgate and his XI.

