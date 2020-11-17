According to reports from OK Diario, Everton are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

The 38-cap Spain international has endured a difficult few seasons at the Bernabeu, having failed to make more than 20 starts during the last two La Liga campaigns, and in part due to Real Madrid’s financial difficulties, the Spanish giants are open to offers.

They reportedly aren’t best pleased with Isco’s recent form either - he’s yet to register any goal involvements in the Spanish top flight this season - which makes an exit all the more likely, whether that’s on loan or permanently.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, is said to be very keen on taking Isco to Goodison Park, having worked with him for two seasons at Real Madrid and in that time won the 2013/14 Champions League title together.

But would Isco be a smart signing for Everton or a disaster waiting to happen? GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie attempt to answer one simple question: should the Toffees look to sign the Real Madrid outcast?

Jack Saville

"Plenty of people tipped James Rodriguez to fail at Everton but his electric opening to the campaign has quickly silenced those doubters - already bagging three goals and three assists.

"Given the success Ancelotti has had while working with the Colombian, it would be another stroke of genius from Marcel Brands if he could get a deal for Isco deal over the line.

"There have been some concerns about the Spaniard's fitness in recent months but if he can return to full match sharpness there's no reason why he can't be a huge hit at Goodison Park.

"Roaming in front of the more disciplined duo of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan, the four-time Champions League winner could be the final piece of Ancelotti's jigsaw and represent another big step in the right direction for the Toffees."

Jonathan Gorrie

"No. Did Farhard Moshiri learn nothing from summer 2017?

"While it must be tempting to see whether or not Ancelotti can capture lightning in a bottle twice and replicate some of the success Rodriguez has provided Everton, a move for Isco would be adding another cook to the already finely-balanced broth.

"Without the pace of Richarlison following his dismissal in the Merseyside derby, Everton seriously struggled and conspired to go winless in four games. They may crave top class reinforcement to supplement an impressive XI but they need to add more dynamism if Rodriguez is going to work as a wide man.

"The Colombian didn't make a single sprint in a league game earlier this season and while it's possible to build around one player, having another No.10 unlikely to provide much in the way of pace could make the whole system look rather laboured.

"Three years ago, Everton signed Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen in a single summer to create a No.10-heavy squad not capable of doing much of anything. Do not make that mistake again."

Christy Malyan

"Isco is a definite upgrade on what Everton already have - Rodriguez aside - and although it might take some tactical tweaks on Ancelotti’s part to balance out the starting XI, the Toffees should cause real damage with the Spaniard, Richarlison, Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the pitch at the same time.

"Just look at how many goals Calvert-Lewin is scoring now he’s got the Colombian creating things behind him. Double down on that by bringing in Isco, and the England international has as much chance as anybody of finishing the season with the Golden Boot.

"My only concern is how bringing in another big name will psychologically impact the Everton changing room. There needs to be a balance between those who are essentially taking a step down to join the Goodison ranks, and those who will have a natural connection to the club or a point to prove at Everton.

"Everton can’t lose their identity in all of this, but when all the factors are weighed up, for me there’s a pretty obvious conclusion. Everton won’t get many chances to sign players of Isco’s quality while they’re not competing in European competitions - so they may as well take it."

