Granit Xhaka has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's starting XI this season.

The Swiss midfielder was a key man in the Spaniard's side during 2019/20 and it was Arteta who stopped Xhaka leaving the club back in January.

However, the signing of Thomas Partey this summer has seen the former Borussia Monchengladbach man ousted from the team.

The Ghanian and Mohamed Elneny have occupied the central midfield roles in the Gunners' last two Premier League outings against Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Given that Xhaka is still only 28 and is a fine player when at his best, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man will be desperate for regular first-team football.

That means he may have to leave Arsenal and according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, per Football Italia, the north London side are already exploring this option themselves.

But they're not looking to bring in money, instead Arteta's side are proposing a swap deal with Inter Milan, one which would see Christian Eriksen return to the English capital.

Eriksen left Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham back in January after running his contract down and has struggled to adapt to the demands of Italian football under Antonio Conte.

On paper, it's a swap deal that makes perfect sense. The Gunners are in desperate need of a creative midfielder and Eriksen has proven he can cut it in the Premier League.

So how do Arsenal supporters feel about the report? Well, Arsenal Fan TV tweeted out the rumour and predictably, their post attracted a hefty number of comments.

One fan commented: "If Ozil is not coming back then Eriksen will be ideal, Arsenal are screaming out for someone to create chances from the midfield."

Another added: "Just to wind up Spurs fans I'm for it."

However, some fans were sceptical. One Twitter user commented: "If we lose Xhaka for Eriksen we should be signing a DM/CM as well because we don’t have enough quality depth in that position."

Given Arsenal's lack of creativity, it's hard to see how bringing in Eriksen - even if it is at Xhaka's expense - would be a bad thing. After all, Arsene Wenger was eager to sign the 102-cap Danish international back in 2010, per The Guardian...

News Now - Sport News