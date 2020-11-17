Derby County latest news: Reasons for sacking Phillip Cocu revealed

To focus solely on the potential arrival of Wayne Rooney into the management scene would be doing a historic club such as Derby County a disservice.

One of England's traditional powerhouses, the Rams' imminent takeover could lead to better days for a fanbase who've watched their side try and fail to reach the Premier League for years.

Promotion to the proverbial Promised Land may seem a long way off now but the Mirror did recently claim the new regime would want a boss with a proven track record on that front, so ambition certainly doesn't appear to be a problem.

Still, the reality is that Derby are currently bottom of the Championship and have only scored five goals all season.

An alarming drop off in form, The Athletic have revealed some of the major concerns from within the club that eventually led to the sacking of Phillip Cocu.

They claim that, while there is no ill-feeling towards the Dutchman, there were concerns over their pre-season preparation and how it may not have been thorough enough to build-up the players' fitness. Cocu wasn't thought to be motivating his team enough while there was reportedly confusion over some of the tactics from within the club.

Clearly, pre-season has been a strange one for everyone in football. With the final Championship game of last season coming on the 22nd June before a quick turnaround ahead of a 12th September start this time around, there wasn't a huge amount of time to get prepared.

Obviously, that's an excuse any team in the top two divisions of English football can use but these are unprecedented times.

In terms of confusion about tactics, WhoScored's position data is interesting. It shows that Cocu deployed four different formations already, so it's barely much of a surprise to read there may be some reservations over exactly what the team were doing.

