Man Utd's fresh strategy to sign Sancho

Manchester United spent the summer chasing Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund star was seen as the top target for the club in the transfer window and there were a flood of reports about the club attempting to strike a deal.

Ultimately, though, their attempts ended in failure as Dortmund stood firm on their asking price for the England international.

Reports stated that the Bundesliga club wanted £117m for the winger, and United were unwilling to reach that price.

Nevertheless, like a dog with a bone, it appears that United are not willing to give up on the 20-year-old.

Sancho has yet to score a Bundesliga goal this season but he has provided three assists and 90min reports that United could look to strike a deal for the player in the January transfer window.

The deal would not see Sancho move to Old Trafford in that window, as United accept that may be impossible, but it would instead follow the template set by Chelsea’s signing of Christian Pulisic.

They agreed to sign the USA international in the winter window and loaned him back to the German club until the summer, when he eventually made the switch to Stamford Bridge.

There is not said to be any indication of whether Sancho would be willing to sign up to such an agreement but he could look to wait until after next summer’s European Championships before making a decision.

Were he to play regularly for England in the tournament and impress, there is the prospect of more lucrative offers being tabled by potentially interested parties.

United, nevertheless, hope to get the jump on the competition in January.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

United are starting to look a little desperate here.

They were told how much Sancho would cost in the summer window and simply refused to meet that asking price.

Thus, one has to think that Dortmund will not easily countenance the idea of striking an agreement with United in January.

Conversations will surely be had but it seems that United are looking for creative ways to find a solution to a problem with a simple answer.

If they just pay the money Dortmund want, they will have Sancho in their squad.

Rather than going around the houses, they should just pay up.

