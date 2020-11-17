The 2020/21 season may very well be Pep Guardiola's last in charge of Manchester City.

Since arriving at the club in the summer of 2016, the Spaniard has won eight major trophies, securing back-to-back Premier League titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

City won English football's biggest prize in record-breaking fashion during the 2017/18 season as they finished with 100 points, becoming the only team to hit three figures in the Premier League era.

However, despite his domestic achievements, Guardiola's time as City manager will forever be subject to criticism if he fails to win the Champions League.

He has the chance to win European football's most coveted accolade this season, but given City's indifferent start to the campaign, that may be a long shot.

So who could the English side bring in to replace Guardiola, a man still labelled by many as the best manager in world football?

Well, it appears City have already identified two potential replacements.

Goal report that the Guardiola is no closer to signing a new contract with the club, making his exit at the end of the season ever more likely.

As such, the City hierarchy have already earmarked RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as potential successors to Guardiola.

Nagelsmann, who is only 33-years-old, guided Leipzig to a Champions League semi-final last season and his team are currently second in the Bundesliga table.

Pochettino is a man who needs no introduction. The Argentine proved his managerial credentials in the Premier League at both Southampton and Tottenham.

The latter really does tick all the boxes and given he's currently out of work, tempting Pochettino to move to the Etihad would probably not be too difficult.

Nagelsmann would probalbly be far tougher to get, given that he's still so young and has the potential to dethrone Bayern Munich over the next couple of years with Leipzig

Goal's report states that City's primary objective is to tie down Guardiola to a new contract, but if they fail to do so, Pochettino's phone will be ringing.

