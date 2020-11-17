Premier League man could be given chance to make Celtic move

Dean Henderson has an interesting choice ahead of him.

The Manchester United goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and excelled, enjoying a truly brilliant season as the club finished ninth in the Premier League. Had they won their final three games of the season, instead of losing them, they would have finished fifth.

Henderson made 36 Premier League appearances in total throughout the campaign but returned to Old Trafford in the summer as he bids to wrestle the No.1 spot away from David de Gea.

However, he has struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He played the 90 minutes in the Champions League group stage match with Istanbul Basaksehir, conceding twice in a disappointing 2-1 loss.

His other appearances have come in the EFL Cup, as he kept clean sheets against both Luton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

And a new report has now suggested that he could again go out on loan in the January transfer window.

90min reports that Henderson is desperate to be involved in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the delayed Euro 2020, but the Three Lions boss has told him that he cannot be his country’s No.1 if he is not playing at club level.

His representatives are subsequently trying to find him a move – which may need to be an 18-month loan – and Celtic have emerged as an option.

United are willing to sanction a loan move for him, and Celtic could land an experienced goalkeeper as a result.

They have used both Scott Bain and Vasilis Barkas thus far this season and one has to think that Henderson would be an upgrade on both.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Henderson really does need to be playing.

He was so impressive last season that United have underlined their faith in him by handing him a new contract.

But that doesn’t mean anything if he isn’t playing regularly, and sitting on the bench will not give him the chance to play at the Euros.

A switch to Celtic would surely see him become their No.1, playing every week as Neil Lennon’s men look to win their 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Henderson, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, should jump at the chance to move to the Scottish giants should it arise.

