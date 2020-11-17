Liverpool star has huge decision to make amid Euro interest

Liverpool have had a difficult start to the season.

They are battling a number of injury problems, with their entire backline currently sidelined, and results have not exactly been brilliant.

They were thumped 7-2 by Aston Villa in one of the most shocking results in Premier League history, while they also drew with both Everton and Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the Reds are currently third in the Premier League, just one point off league leaders Leicester City.

One player who has been present throughout the campaign is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

He has made seven starts in the league, played in every Champions League game thus far and also completed the 90 minutes in the Community Shield.

However, his contract is expiring at the end of the season and it seems as though he is approaching a key decision over his future.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calciomercato claiming that, while the Reds have offered him a new deal, Wijnaldum is attracted to the prospect of playing in a new league.

Barcelona are an option for him, as are Inter Milan, and the report states that Giuseppe Marotta, the Italian club’s CEO, is keen to sign Wijnaldum on a free transfer.

They are ready to make a formal offer to the Netherlands international and it remains to be seen how that will be received by the former Newcastle United star.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Liverpool are running the risk of losing a major star for nothing.

Wijnaldum is an excellent talent and he remains a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad even with this uncertainty hanging over him.

It means the question is clear: He either signs the contract on offer at Anfield or he decides his time has come and moves on.

He is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt but it seems that Liverpool could miss out completely on a sizeable chunk of change.

Wijnaldum will not be easy to replace, either; this is something of a nightmare scenario for the Reds.

