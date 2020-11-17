Everton could revisit striker pursuit in January

Everton have been in poor form after a superb start to the Premier League season.

The Toffees were exceptional in the opening few weeks of the campaign, going five matches unbeaten.

In that run, they beat Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace, and Brighton & Hove Albion and also drew 2-2 with Liverpool.

Since then, though, they haven’t won a game.

They lost 2-0 to Southampton, 2-1 to Newcastle United, and 3-1 to Manchester United before the international break; their next game comes against Fulham on Sunday.

Those results have seen the Toffees slip down the table to seventh in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Leicester City.

It seems plans are already in place, though, for the January transfer window as the powerbrokers at the club look to strengthen Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Sport Witness carries quotes from Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking to FC Inter News, claiming that Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was hoping to move to Everton in the summer transfer window.

Milik scored 14 goals in 35 games last season for the Italian club last season but has not been included in this season’s Serie A or European squads.

The 26-year-old could now move in January instead and Everton will again have the chance to secure his signature.

They did not sign a striker in the summer window, instead relying on the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has been superb, too, scoring eight goals in eight Premier League games.

Milik is valued at €27m (£24.2m) by Transfermarkt but his contract expires next summer, opening the door to a cut-price deal at the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Milik wouldn’t be a bad option for the Toffees.

Their current back-up striker is Cenk Tosun, who has not scored a Premier League goal for the club since March of 2019.

Bringing in Milik then, would give them some genuine depth beyond Calvert-Lewin and allow Ancelotti to rotate his options in order to keep his star man fresh and fit.

If they can get a reasonable price agreed, this would be a superb deal for the Toffees.

The Pole may finally get his wish.

