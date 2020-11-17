This Sunday at the Survivor Series, a legend will finally be laid to rest.

After a 30-year career in the WWE, The Undertaker will leave his hat and gloves in the ring for one final time, at the same event he made his debut at, back in 1990.

The moment is set to signal the end of an era for fans across the globe, and perhaps the sport's most famous fan of the moment, Tyson Fury, has paid homage to the 'The Phenom' on social media.

Posting a clip on Instagram, the WBC heavyweight champion appeared in the Undertaker's attire, with a replica belt over his shoulder in tribute.

Thanking The Deadman for the 'great nights' he had given himself and the fans, Fury said: “Hi this is Tyson Fury and this is a special message to The Undertaker, celebrating 30 years in WWE.

“Fantastic. Thank you very much for all the great nights you’ve given us over the years."

As no stranger to the wrestling ring himself, Fury beat Braun Strowman at last year's Crown Jewel event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Linked with a return to WWE with fellow Briton Drew McIntyre, Fury has been nothing but complimentary of the Undertaker in the past.

Signing off his message, Fury said simply: “God bless you, see you around.”

Undertaker, 55 - real name Mark Calaway - has hinted at his retirement in recent years after losing his unbeaten streak to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania XXX.

Having won rave reviews for his Boneyard match with AJ Styles at this year's edition back in May, Calaway was then part of an in-depth five-part WWE Network documentary entitled, 'Undertaker: The Last Ride'.

In the final part of which, after speaking on trying to find his 'perfect moment' to walk away, it appeared the Texan was indeed set to call time on his storied career.

A farewell for the four-time WWE champion and Royal Rumble winner will certainly make the 34th Survivor Series an emotional occasion at the Thunderdome for all involved.

Three decades on from his first appearance as Ted DiBiase's tag-team partner as a 25-year-old, The Deadman will make his final appearance this weekend.

This Sunday, the Undertaker truly will, rest in peace.

