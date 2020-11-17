Wolves star in contract stand-off at Molineux

Wolves have done some genuinely excellent work in the transfer window.

The club have forged a solid working relationship with the super-agent Jorge Mendes, and have brought in some of the best Portuguese talents of recent years.

To look through their transfer history is to see the likes of Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rui Patricio, Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, and Fabio Silva all end up at Molineux.

Traore has been a particular success.

Signed for £18m after Wolves triggered his Middlesbrough release clause, he has made 99 appearances in total for the club.

He has scored seven goals and registered 15 assists and he has a contract that runs until 2023 at the club.

However, talks are underway for him to potentially extend his stay, though he is said to be frustrated at the progress of the negotiations, per The Athletic.

They report that Traore believes the current offer, which he appeared poised to sign, does not accurately reflect his status within the squad.

The winger also believes that he is currently being left out of the starting XI as a result of his refusal to put pen to paper in a swift manner, although another source is said to have told The Athletic that isn’t the case.

Daniel Podence has started the last five league games, scoring in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Traore, by comparison, has yet to score or assist this season.

A separate Athletic piece claims Wolves would want double the £18m they paid for him to part with his services in January or next summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Traore is being left out because he hasn’t been good enough.

The Spain international, as mentioned, hasn’t scored a goal this season and that should be enough for any manager to leave him on the bench.

That he is being offered any type of contract at all is fortunate for the forward.

He should be grateful and commit, rather than pulling up trees and letting his ego take over.

What this has done, more than anything, is sharpen the focus on the fact that Traore simply hasn’t been very good this season.

Indeed, along with his lack of productivity in the final third, he is ranked 120th among Premier League players in terms of expected assists.

His output, at this point, just isn't good enough.

