Spurs tipped to sell "world beater" next summer

Erik Lamela is struggling for minutes at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine is a long-serving member of the Spurs squad, having joined the club in the immediate aftermath of Gareth Bale’s departure back in 2013.

Since his arrival, he has made 232 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals and registering 47 assists.

He remains a trusted member of the squad, and last season, he made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on six assists.

Under Jose Mourinho this term, though, he has somewhat struggled for minutes.

He has made 10 appearances in all competitions but just five of them have been starts, and only two of those have come in the Premier League.

Lamela has completed the 90 minutes twice in total; in the 3-1 win over Shkendija in the Europa League third qualifying round and in the penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Interestingly, Lamela scored in both of those games.

And it seems as though he could be reaching something of a crossroads in his career.

The Argentine will turn 28 in March, and has a contract that runs until 2022; either January or next summer could be the last two chances Spurs have to receive a decent fee for the player.

And former Premier League player Noel Whelan believes that the club ought to cash in, particularly as Lamela simply isn’t being used enough by Mourinho.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He’s been at Tottenham a hell of a long time now, Erik Lamela, and he’s always been one of these players that is a go-to from the bench.

“He’s had short spells when he’s been a starter in the side, more so with Mauricio Pochettino.

“Now he’s the sort of player that, on his day, can be a world beater. He can score great goals, he’s fantastic with the ball on the deck, great pace, good eye for a pass.

“It’s a catch 22 situation. If he’s desperately needed by Jose Mourinho, then they should think about getting a new contract on the table for him. If he’s not in Jose Mourinho’s plans and they feel they want a fresher person in that position, then you do have to cash in. It’s as simple as that.

“Lamela has still got a lot to offer a football team and could get regular game time so you’ll get more money from him now then in another year’s time.

“If you want to get some money for him the best way would be to cash in at the end of the season.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this is probably the right call.

With everyone fit, Lamela doesn’t get into Spurs’ ideal starting XI, either on the right wing or in attacking midfield.

At this point, with his contract running down, the sensible play is to sell him, ideally next summer.

That would give the club the chance to bring in a replacement should they see fit, and also not weaken the squad mid-season, because he does remain a valid option from the bench.

Nevertheless, one has to feel that Whelan’s call is one that should be heeded by Spurs.

