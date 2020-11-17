Not too many England players have covered themselves in glory over the course of the international break.

Following a routine 3-0 victory over a Republic of Ireland side who failed to really challenge Gareth Southgate's men, a 2-0 defeat in Belgium saw them whimper out of the Nations League.

Now, it's fair to say that there won't be too many tears shed about England's exit. But fans are already looking ahead to the rescheduled Euro 2020 and so Southgate's squad is still under scrutiny.

The bulk of that squad is made up of an immensely talented young group of players. In some quarters, they're even being touted as another Golden Generation.

It begs the question of how their burgeoning reputation has affected their standings not only on the international stage, but in the transfer window.

So, using Transfermarkt, we've sifted through England's entire squad to discover whether their market value has gone up or down.

Nick Pope - £10.8m (Stayed the same)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - £16.2m (Up from £13.05m)

Dean Henderson - £18m (Stayed the same)

James Ward-Prowse - £18m (Up from £16.2m)

Eric Dier - £19.8m (Up from £18m)

Conor Coady - £22.5m (Up from £16.2m)

Jordan Pickford - £23.4m (Down from £25.2m)

Jude Bellingham - £24.3m (Up from £9.9m)

Tyrone Mings - £24.3m (Up from £20.25m)

Harry Winks - £25.2m (Stayed the same)

Michael Keane - £25.2m (Up from £18m)

Kieran Trippier - £25.2m (Stayed the same)

Jordan Henderson - £25.2m (Stayed the same)

Reece James - £27m (Up from £20.25m)

Bukayo Saka - £36m (Up from £31.5m)

Tammy Abraham - £36m (Stayed the same)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £36m (Up from £21.6m)

Joe Gomez - £36m (Stayed the same)

Kyle Walker - £36m (Stayed the same)

Mason Mount - £40.05m (Up from £36.45m)

Jack Grealish - £40.50m (Up from £36m)

Ben Chilwell - £45m (Up from £36m)

Harry Maguire - £45m (Down from £50.4m)

Declan Rice - £49.5m (Up from £44.5m)

Phil Foden - £54m (Up from £36m)

Marcus Rashford - £72m (Stayed the same)

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £99m (Stayed the same)

Jadon Sancho - £105.3m (Down from £117m)

Harry Kane - £108m (Stayed the same)

Raheem Sterling - £115.2m (Stayed the same)

Good news for Southgate, on the whole. Grealish, in particular, is only going to see his value skyrocket if he continues putting in top-drawer displays for Aston Villa and gets his chance for England on a regular basis.

It's no surprise to see Phil Foden, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Mount's respective values soar either given their increasing importance for their clubs.

Nor can we escape the inevitability of Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire's price tags falling given the pair's recent struggles.

Perhaps the real takeaway, and one which won't be such sweet music to Southgate's ears, is that there should be no excuses for this side to underperform.

News Now - Sport News