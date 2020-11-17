Unless you've been living under a rock for Harry Kane's entire Tottenham career, you'll have seen the photos of him in an Arsenal shirt.

It's well documented that the England captain was part of the Gunners' youth set-up as a boy before he was ultimately let go.

Little did Arsenal know at the time that they had relinquished one of the Premier League's greatest strikers and that worst of all, he'd go on to score 200 goals for their biggest rivals. Spurs took a chance on him and the rest, as they say, is history, with Kane on course to become their record goalscorer.

Bizarrely, many Arsenal fans still relish those old pictures of the 27-year-old which do the rounds from time to time and that includes Piers Morgan.

The broadcaster couldn't resist bringing Kane's past up while interviewing the Spurs star on Good Morning Britain as part of the 'Football Shirt Friday' initiative.

"Your history with football shirts is quite complicated isn't it, because when you were a kid, as every Gooner knows you were a proud Arsenal fan - what happened to you Harry Kane?!" Morgan joked.

Kane didn't rise to the bait, though.

"Well I played for Arsenal when I was younger and unfortunately for them they let me go," he replied.

"I've been at Tottenham since I was 11-years-old and reaping the rewards of that now."

To Morgan's next question - "Are you itching to go back to your roots?" - Kane had an even better answer.

"Absolutely not, no. We're in a good spot at the moment so I'm happy."

You can view the full clip below:

It's probably an opportune time to mention Kane's superb record in north London derbies, too.

In the 12 times he's faced Arsenal since 2014/15, he's scored in all but two of his appearances, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions.

