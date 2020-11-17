After a long-term injuries to both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have naturally been linked with a number of big moves.

Given their status as one of Europe's powerhouses and the champions of England to boot, seeing names such as Dayot Upamecano and Kalidou Koulibaly touted with moves to Anfield is by no means a shock.

What may be more surprising, however, are reports from The Athletic.

Writing in his weekly column, David Ornstein has revealed manager Jurgen Klopp has come to a decision with the club's top brass.

Despite the injury crisis, Liverpool aren't currently expected to dip into the New Year sales as things stand in order to replace either of their stricken central defenders. Indeed, the focus reportedly remains on finding solutions internally.

They do reveal that isn't not impossible their summer recruitment plans are brought forward but, for now, Klopp and the club are dealing with the problem on the training pitch more than anything.

Fabinho is thought to be closing in on a return to action and impressed during Liverpool's win over Ajax as a central defender, while Nat Phillips won the Man of the Match Award on his Premier League debut against West Ham.

Rhys Williams, meanwhile, was recently praised by Klopp too, so there are at least bodies to cover the two positions despite the crisis.

Should Liverpool be able to sustain the success of the last two seasons by working through the problem on the training pitch rather than buying a big-money star in January, it'd be a hugely impressive feat of coaching.

The club didn't truly strengthen after missing out on the league title to Manchester City and still managed to win the Premier League last time out, so improving from within isn't without precedent on Merseyside.

Perhaps it'll be frustrating fans but the idea of Liverpool retaining the crown even in this most difficult of campaigns is a hugely impressive one.

