West Ham transfer news: Major salary halted big-name transfer move

To say the West Ham United board of directors are unpopular with the club's support would, of course, be an understatement.

The Gold, Sullivan and Brady regime have been protested against on a number of occasions amid a flurry of controversies and, while David Moyes has steadied the ship somewhat, the picture remains a reasonably unhappy one.

With that in mind, reports from Spanish outlet Defensa Central may prove even more frustrating at first glance.

Given Sebastian Haller's struggles last season, it's fair to say the Hammers could have done with a striker this summer. Michail Antonio may be a viable source of goals but is largely operating as a makeshift central striker, so surely the addition of a top-level marksman would help the club progress.

Indeed, Antonio was the only player to reach double figures last season and four of his goals came against a hapless Norwich City on their way to relegation.

To that end, the report claims they made a move for Real Madrid's Luka Jovic during the transfer window. Though prolific in his final season with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Serbian has done little to convince in the Spanish capital, only scoring twice in 32 games.

Clearly, he wouldn't be the first player to see flounder in the high-pressure environment of Real Madrid and has previously shown an ability to score in Europe's top leagues, bagging 36 in 48 games when playing in Germany.

However, despite an approach, the players' wages (reported to be €5m a year) are thought to have put West Ham off.

At first glance, it may seem like a lack of ambition. Here is a striker at one of the continent's biggest clubs seemingly available having previously impressed.

Still, as eye-catching a signing as it'd have been, there is no guarantee Jovic isn't 'damaged goods' so to speak. Indeed, West Ham have an awful track record when it comes to signing strikers and adding such a huge salary to a bill already costing them £136m as recently as 2019.

All in all, it looks like a reasonable decision with those sort of figures in mind.

News Now - Sport News