Leeds eye swoop for midfielder with 'bags of energy'

Leeds United face Arsenal this weekend in a clash that means an awful lot for both sides.

The Gunners suffered a demoralising 3-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last time out, but Marcelo Bielsa's men are also in a spot of bother.

They have lost two games in a row by a scoreline of 4-1 and their good work at the beginning of the season is now in danger of being undone.

Leeds have been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League this term and are playing a brand of swashbuckling football that has become synonymous with the club under Bielsa.

Their relentless press causes most teams problems and they aren't afraid to have a go against some of the best.

Thus, expect the Yorkshire side to take the game to Arsenal when the two teams meet at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

However, irrespective of how Leeds fare this season, they already have a transfer target in mind for next season.

According to the print version of The Sun (15/11/20, p.62), Victor Orta has identified a midfielder to sign next summer.

The man in question is Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher.

He's currently on loan with West Brom and is a player that Leeds clearly admire. They were linked with a move for the youngster in the summer before he joined the Baggies instead.

However, it looks as though Orta will go back in for Gallagher who is still only 20 years of age.

The report claims that the attacking midfielder could cost somewhere in the region of £10m.

He has played four times in the Premier League this term, failing to contribute to a goal.

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

This would be a brilliant bit of business from Leeds. Orta has a habit of meticulously doing his research and they usually track their targets for a sustained period of time before deciding to make a move.

Only recently, the Spaniard admitted that Leeds had been watching Raphinha since his days in Portugal. The winger recently moved from Rennes in a deal that cost £17m. It's a similar story with Ben White, someone Orta watched on a consistent basis when he was still playing in League One.

Thus, it would appear that a similar degree of work is being done to prise Gallagher away from Chelsea.

The attacking midfielder has been described as someone with "bags of energy" according to his West Brom colleague Jake Livermore, and it's that aspect that could go a long way to replacing the ageing Pablo Hernandez.

He hasn't been at his best this season and as a result, Gallagher could be primed and ready to take up Hernandez's spot in the side. That being said, it's Samu Saiz that the 20-year-old reminds us of most.

That's because of the way he creates his opportunities. Gallagher provided six assists for Charlton in 2019/20 but went onto score six goals when he moved to Swansea for the second half of the season. That tally is very similar to the one Saiz managed in his first term at Leeds.

The Spaniard netted on five occasions, providing seven assists.

