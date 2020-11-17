Southampton latest news: Good news involving Ralph Hasenhuttl

No Southampton fan needs to be told again about how often many of their top talents leave or that they they were beaten 9-0 by Leicester City last season.

Still, the two are particularly pertinent when pontificating about the future of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. One of the most impressive managers working in England, the job he's done on the South Coast has been nothing short of remarkable.

So, why do the things mentioned above matter?

Well, that's because The Athletic have revealed something interesting about the Austrian's standing in Hampshire.

They reveal that while there is no doubt the former RB Leipzig coach could leave one day, he enjoys the trust and support of those behind the scenes.

Surely a lot of the support comes from the Leicester game. As the club lay in shock after such a poor result, there were reports from the Sam Wallace as soon as the morning after saying Southampton would stick with their man despite him offering to resign.

While he has been mentioned in the same sentence as Manchester United of late, Southampton's top brass are believed to see him as the man to take the club forward in every department and the man himself is thought to be happy at St. Mary's.

As a result of his wife joining him in the city, he's said to be more relaxed than he ever was before.

Given their success this season and Saints' record when it comes to managers leaving, rumours of a departure are probably inevitable.

However, thanks to the trust shown in him at his lowest point, Southampton are enjoying Hasenhuttl at his best with little genuine concern he could soon depart.

