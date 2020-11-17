Alvaro Morata will forever have a point to prove.

Despite averaging more than a goal every other game for Spain, the striker's club form hasn't always spoken volumes about the talent he undoubtedly possesses.

Between 2016-17, he struggled for games at Real Madrid. But it was at Chelsea that he endured his most miserable spell.

Morata managed just 16 league goals at Stamford Bridge, so a penny for his thoughts would always be valuable when he comes up against the forwards who have since succeeded him in west London.

Timo Werner, signed from RB Leipzig this summer, is among the latest high-profile men hoping to make more of an impact under Frank Lampard.

That already looks like it's going to be the case, with the Germany international already having scored eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions.

But on Tuesday night, there was only one winner when the two faced off. Upon seeing Werner approaching the ball, Morata danced into a perfect turn and sent him flying the other way.

Moments later, Morata had made it 1-0, leaping up for a well-executed header from a corner.

Manchester City's Ferran Torres then added a second, smashing the ball in after Dani Olmo had hit the crossbar. Teammate Rodri then made it 3-0 before half-time.

Chelsea fans will probably never be convinced after seeing Morata suffer such a torrid time in their colours, but he's always looked a different player in La Roja.

It's been an impressive start to the new campaign for the 28-year-old overall, scoring twice for Juventus in five Serie A games so far and netting a further four in the Champions League.

News Now - Sport News