Germany hit a new Löw as they suffered a 6-0 humiliation against Spain...

Now that line's out the way, it's time to reflect on a scintillating performance from La Roja, with Manchester City's Ferran Torres leading the attack with a well-taken hat-trick.

It took just 17 minutes for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata to open the scoring, heading in from a corner.

City duo Torres and Rodri made it 3-0 before half-time. The 20-year-old finished on the rebound after Dani Olmo had hit the crossbar with a header.

Rodri's strike also came courtesy of his aerial prowess. The only real low point of the first half was losing Sergio Ramos to injury, the centre-back being substituted after feeling "tightness".

The goal of the night

Germany needed to come out of the traps in the second half, but in fact, the opposite happened.

Spain, who needed to win to reach the last four of the Nations League, ensured they did so in style with Torres adding another two goals.

His curling finish was something to behold, but there was no mistaking the goal of the night.

Spain's lethal pace on the counter-attack saw them start right at the back, before José Gayà set up Torres - check it out below.

Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal rubbed salt in the wounds with the sixth as the clock ticked down on an abject night for Germany.

News Now - Sport News