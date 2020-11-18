Germany suffered their heaviest defeat in 89 years as they were humbled 6-0 by Spain.

Serious questions are being asked about Joachim Löw's 14-year tenure following his side's humiliation in the Nations League.

Of course, the flip side is that La Roja progressed to the last four courtesy of a brilliantly taken hat-trick by Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

Yet the abiding memory is likely to be one of Germany's shame as their recent demise seemed to be confirmed in brutal fashion.

That said, both these sides know exactly what it's like for the boot to be on the other foot. Germany, in their prime, were utterly ruthless, whereas Spain know all too well how it feels to be humbled.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, that got us thinking about the most ignominious losses in international football and if it's any comfort to Germany, they're hardly alone in having degraded themselves on the big stage.

10. Yugoslavia 7-0 Faroe Islands

Yugoslavia looked a formidable outfit ahead of Euro 1992 and eased to a 7-0 win over Faroe Islands. Unfortunately, they were unable to take their place at the tournament as they were suspended by FIFA following the outbreak of the Balkan conflict.

9. Portugal 7-0 North Korea

Here's the thing. According to reports at the time, North Korea would only show any of their World Cup 2010 games on TV if they won. So who knows if goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were ever witnessed.

8. Germany 8-0 Saudi Arabia

Die Mannschaft's biggest World Cup win came in 2002. If you ever wonder how Miroslav Klose scored many goals at World Cups, three of them came in this game as Saudi Arabia were swept aside.

7. Spain 9-0 Austria

Back in 1999, Spain made light work of Austria in Euro qualifying, not least because Real Madrid legend Raul was in prolific form, scoring four goals.

6. Germany 13-0 San Marino

We've all got a soft spot for San Marino. No other country celebrates the most minor achievements in quite the same way and frankly, they deserve all our respect. Germany showed them none, however, back in 2006 as Lukas Podolski scored four goals.

5. Brazil 14-0 Nicaragua

This was obviously a horrible mismatch at the Pan Am Games in 1975. Luis Alberto scored no fewer than eight times.

4. USA Women 13-0 Thailand

The USWNT faced heavy criticism for their wild celebrations as they drubbed Thailand at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Given the gulf in funding and professionalism between the two teams, the USA ought to have shown more class.

3. Spain 1-5 Netherlands

It might not have been the heaviest scoreline, but this result has to be up there in terms of shock factor. At the 2014 World Cup, Spain were the reigning world champions but were no match for flying Dutchman Robin van Persie and a prime Arjen Robben, both of whom scored braces.

2. Australia 31–0 American Samoa

The biggest margin of victory in the history of international football, thanks in large part to Archie Thompson's 13 goals. In fact, it was so bad that FIFA subsequently had to change the rules to introduce a preliminary round in Oceania qualifying to make sure it never happened again.

1. Brazil 1-7 Germany

To our German freunde, we hope this makes you feel better. In terms of sheer indignity, Brazil took the dubious honour of the most embarrassing defeat in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup.

Yes, their own World Cup. In their own backyard. Grown men - including David Luiz - were reduced to tears.

If Schadenfreude's your thing, look no further.

Germany might be thankful that their mauling in the Nations League isn't going to be committed to memory quite like it would have been at a World Cup.

Still, Löw has some serious explaining to do.

