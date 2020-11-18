If you have any remote interest in football you'll be aware that a Diego Maradona, Paul Gascoigne and David Beckham hybrid has made his presence felt.

He goes by the name of Jack Grealish, and the clamour surrounding his development is increasing in intensity with every passing week.

Aston Villa's talisman-in-chief possesses that rare ability to carry the ball at a velocity not dissimilar to his sprint speed without the ball, which consistently leaves defenders bamboozled flinging limbs in a desperate scramble to halt him on his path to destruction.

At international level Grealish is beginning to make his mark following a meteoric rise at club level, and if he continues in this rich vein of form there's no doubt he'll be commanding interest from a collection of Europe's super clubs in the summer 2021 transfer window.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have analysed nine different European behemoths who should have Grealish on their transfer radar.

Given Gareth Southgate finally seems to be coming round to the idea of utilising the 5ft 9 star in his starting XI, these clubs would be wise to make a swoop before he has the opportunity to showcase his talent on the Euro 2021 stage.

In no particular order, here are nine clubs who should consider moving for Grealish in 2021...

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs tried to sign Grealish back in 2018 when he was still a raw, relatively unexposed talent.

The club reportedly lodged a £25m bid for his services but Villa held firm on their refusal to sell at any price stance despite enduring financial difficulties at the time.

Though Daniel Levy would presumably have to part with an astronomical figure for Grealish now, one likely eclipsing the £63m they paid for club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, a successful swoop would provide the club with a world-class talent to bolster their quest for an interminably elusive trophy.

The sizable transfer fee notwithstanding, Grealish fits the talented, English and hard-working profile befitting of many Spurs players and would be simply insatiable in tandem with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Bayern Munich

At 25 years of age Grealish stands no chance of commanding genuine interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The signings of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham attest to their policy of targeting talented English players, but the aforementioned duo both moved to the Westfalenstadion as teenagers.

Bayern Munich, however, possess both the elite status and financial power to target a move for Grealish.

Hansi Flick's squad is absolutely packed to the rafters with coveted attacking players and their recent Champions League win proves as much, but the old pervading wisdom rightly suggests you should buy when you're strong.

A move for Leroy Sane in the summer showed Bayern's willingness to spend big on a top level Premier League player during a time when their strength was at its zenith, and they should consider doing the same with Grealish.

Given they are not a domestic rival, Bayern stand to negotiate a more attractive price for a player who has the enigmatic ability to succeed Thomas Muller (31) as the club's number ten.

Liverpool

While Liverpool have earned something of a reputation for their savviness in the transfer market, they have shown a willingness to go big for the right player in recent years.

Deals for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson both set Liverpool back in excess of £70m a piece, so it's not totally beyond reasonable comprehension that the Reds may be tempted to swoop for the England international.

After all, this is a player with the versatility to slot into either the midfield or wide attacking positions and one who still has plenty of scope for development.

During Liverpool's title run back in 2014, Grealish posted a tweet expressing his desire to see Steven Gerrard lift the Premier League title.

Personal sentiment may just help the Reds steal a march on the competition...

Real Madrid

If Grealish isn't an archetypal Galactico then what is?

Blessed with imperious flamboyance, generational talent and a distinctive haircut to boot, Grealish comes straight from the Galactico conveyor belt.

It's difficult to deny that he fits the mould and Zinedine Zidane's sparsity of consistent and proven options in attacking midfield certainly adds a motivation for Real Madrid to at least explore the possibility of a move.

Would Grealish get into the starting XI ahead of Isco and Martin Odegaard? On current form there's no debate to be had.

Manchester City

If anyone has the financial backing to fork out for Grealish then it's Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has sorely missed David Silva, affectionately known as El Mago on the blue half of Manchester, this season, and the club are crying out for fresh impetus in the attacking midfield positions.

Grealish has made no secret of his admiration for Kevin De Bruyne in recent years, labelling him as "the best midfielder in the world" via his Instagram story and identifying him as a player he's modelled his game upon during his post-match interview with Sky Sports (via Daily Mail) following England's 2-0 defeat against Belgium last Sunday - could "agent Kevin" persuade Grealish to move to the Etihad Stadium?

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has previously described Grealish as an "exceptional player", which is quite the compliment given the calibre of players the former Barcelona manager has worked with.

As a homegrown, immensely gifted asset with the potential to fill the void left by Silva, City should do everything in their power to sign Grealish in 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain

A move to Paris Saint-Germain certainly wouldn't be the most popular for fans of the Premier League but the Ligue 1 giants have the level of financial power and European status to pull off a swoop.

The French capital outfit have dipped into England's top flight for a handful of players in the past, including Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean more recently.

The Champions League continues to elude Thomas Tuchel's side but adding Grealish into an XI containing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could only bolster their chances of fulfilling what feels like a long-awaited destiny.

In the event that Neymar moves away from PSG, Tuchel should land Grealish as a replacement.

Manchester United

Before anybody starts hyperventilating with rage, yes, Man United do have a lot of attacking midfielders and their inclusion on the list comes with a caveat: Grealish should only be targeted in the event that Paul Pogba leaves the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enough expensive problems on his plate as it is with Pogba and Donny van de Beek struggling to break into the starting XI, so he shouldn't be adding another to his squad until one departs.

United's moves for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire attest to their willingness to invest in proven Premier League talents, and their historic reputation should give them enough pulling power to convince Grealish to move to Old Trafford.

Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho's thoroughly underwhelming time at Barcelona may just deter the Catalan giants from moving for Grealish, but perhaps they should be focussing on the success of Luis Suarez instead.

A devastating and unique talent with the technical ability to light up the Camp Nou, Grealish could become the player Coutinho was supposed to be.

With the exception of Lionel Messi, there is nobody within the Barcelona squad who dribbles with a directness and purpose akin to the Villa star, and with the Argentine seemingly on his way out at the end of the season it's a perfect time to sign a fresh and dynamic ball-carrier.

Juventus

Despite their well documented craving for bargain free transfers, Juventus have splashed an astronomical figure to secure the services of one high-profile player in four of the last five summers: Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt and Arthur.

Not one of the aforementioned quartet joined directly from the Premier League but the Old Lady should be seeking to change that next summer.

Andrea Pirlo has a stark collection of central midfielders at his disposal, but Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentacur et al. simply can't match Grealish's quality on the front foot.

With the ability to play centrally or deputise for the likes of Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Bernadeschi out wide, Grealish would be an excellent addition to the Serie A giants' squad.

