Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was sent off while playing for Uruguay against Brazil in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Red Devils last month on a free transfer following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain, was dismissed by referee Roberto Tobar midway through the second half for a challenge on Everton’s Richarlison.

Tobar consulted the pitch-side monitor and decided, with additional input from VAR, that Cavani’s challenge was worthy of a straight red card.

Uruguay were already 2-0 down at the time as first-half goals from Arthur and Richarlison put Brazil ahead in Montevideo.

Cavani’s sending off effectively killed Uruguay’s chances of rescuing something from the game.

But did Cavani deserve to be sent off?

Watch the incident and decide for yourselves…

It’s easy to see how the referee and his fellow match officials reached their decision.

Cavani wasn’t close to winning the ball and caught with Richarlison with a challenge which clearly hurt the Brazilian.

Cavani himself, however, was shocked by Tobar’s decision to brandish the red card.

As the Chilean referee ran over from his pitch-side monitor, he pulled the yellow card out of his top pocket.

Cavani, along with everybody else watching, assumed he was about to booked as a result, rather than sent off.

But Tobar then blew his whistle, made the VAR gesture and pulled the red card from his back pocket, much to Cavani’s shock.

In worrying news for Everton fans, Richarlison was then subbed off injured.

The extent of his injury is currently unclear.

News Now - Sport News